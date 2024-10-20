National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 7: Chiefs OL Joe Thuney Updated Oct. 20, 2024 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is choosing one standout star as his LFG Player of the Game .

After another all-around team win from the now 6-0 Kansas City Chiefs, Brady chose one of the more overlooked members of the defending Super Bowl champions as his LFG Player of the Game: Chiefs offensive lineman — and Brady's former New England Patriots teammate — Joe Thuney.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Chiefs OL Joe Thuney | Week 7 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Thuney and his fellow linemen came up huge in Kansas City's run game on a day when quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst statistical passing performances of his career. The Chiefs had 184 rushing yards, averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground in their 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As an offensive line, we always take pride in trying to run the ball, especially when the defense knows we're going to run the ball," Thuney told Brady. "In those situations, it takes all 11 guys — tight ends blocking, wide receivers blocking, running backs running hard, Pat making great calls — so it's a total team effort. And [we] just couldn't be happier."

The Chiefs remain undefeated despite losing several key offensive weapons around Mahomes and Travis Kelce, including starting running back Isiah Pacheco, No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice and — early in Sunday's game — veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

[ Check out our hub for all things Tom Brady here! ]

"It's really a next-man-up mentality," Thuney said. "During the week, everyone's practicing so hard [and] getting the playbook regardless [of whether] they're starting or not. It's football, it's tough. Injuries happen. But it's just a great team to be a part of. Everyone's contributing to the win and really proud."

Still, few quarterbacks in the NFL (especially now that Brady is retired) are as consistently clutch as Mahomes. That confidence in Mahomes — even on a day when he has a 59.3% completion rate, 154 pass yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions — pays dividends. Such as when he has a career-best 33-yard scramble that sets up a crucial fourth-down touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"He's just making plays left and right," Thuney said. "Everyone has so much trust and faith in him, and he's always coming through. And we all just try and do our part to make this offense succeed, and you're just gonna be more proud."

Thuney said he considers himself lucky to have played with both Brady and Mahomes — even while sidestepping Brady's question over which quarterback buys him better Christmas gifts.

"You guys are 10 out of 10," Thuney said. "Both you guys are unbelievable."

The inaugural honor went to Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons in Week 1, followed by star New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in Week 2 , Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry in Week 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in Week 4, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in Week 5 and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell in Week 6.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share