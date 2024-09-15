National Football League
Tom Brady’s LFG! Player of the Game for Week 2: Saints RB Alvin Kamara
Updated Sep. 15, 2024 4:54 p.m. ET

After games he broadcasts for FOX Sports during the 2024 NFL season, Tom Brady will choose one standout star as his LFG! Player of the Game.

In Week 2, star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara received the honor after recording four touchdowns and 180 total yards in a stunningly dominant performance, as the Saints rolled over the Cowboys 44-19 in Dallas' home opener. Check out his conversation with Brady here:

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Saints RB Alvin Kamara | Week 2 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Kamara did most of his damage early with three touchdowns in the first half alone. He had 115 yards and three touchdowns rushing and another 65 yards and a touchdown receiving. But Brady challenged the Saints' speedster to aim for even more.

"Next time I see you play, I want five touchdowns," Brady joked. "Four wasn't good enough."

"All right," Kamara responded. "I got you."

The inaugural LFG! Player of the Game went to Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons in Week 1 after he recorded a sack, four tackles and nine quarterback pressures in his team's double-digit season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns

