Texans were initially involved in blockbuster Bears-Panthers NFL Draft trade
The blockbuster trade that transformed the top of the 2023 NFL Draft almost involved a third team beside the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers: the Houston Texans.
According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Bears at one point seemed set to swap places with the Texans to move to No. 2 overall, then trade down again with the Panthers from No. 2 to No. 9. The Texans would have then likely zeroed in on taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall. Young is now the heavy favorite to go to the Panthers at that spot instead.
The Texans' inability to get a deal done with the Bears has now fueled widespread reports that Houston will not take a quarterback at No. 2 overall even though other top prospects such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis will still be on the board when they pick, because head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio do not value any of those quarterbacks as much as they do Young.
It also means Houston will have twice narrowly missed their shot at Young — first due to the Texans' last-minute comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, and second because they could not finalize a deal with Chicago to move up one spot.
[NFL Draft alternate universe: How 6 teams' fortunes change if not for Texans' comeback]
However, the team could still pick a quarterback with one of their subsequent selections at No. 12 overall or later. According to FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, the Texans "love" Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, whose draft stock is lower in the eyes of several other evaluators due to his age (25 years old) and health status (recovering from a torn ACL).
