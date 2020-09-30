National Football League Titans-Steelers Game Postponed 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL has decided to postpone Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization.

According to sources, the game will likely be played on either Monday or Tuesday.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer expanded upon that report on Wednesday morning:

In a Wednesday press conference, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the postponement.

"This is a very unfortunate situation, but one that we're confident that we will be able to handle safely with the football team and the players' best interests in mind."

On Tuesday, it was revealed that nine members of the Titans organizations – five team personnel and four players – tested positive for the virus some time after Tennessee's 31-30 victory at Minnesota on Sunday.

Starting defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long-snapper Beau Brinkley were among the players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, along with practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson.

With the news of the positive tests, the Titans were forced to close their team facilities until Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings also closed their facilities following the news.

Even though there have been no positive tests among the Minnesota players or staff as of Wednesday, there is no word as to whether the Vikings will have to adjust their Sunday matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Vikings will return to the facility on Thursday, however, with enhanced protocols, the team announced.

This is a developing story.

