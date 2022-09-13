National Football League T.J. Watt suffers torn pectoral, will return this season 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have dodged the worst case scenario with their superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt during their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury, and reports confirm that Watt did indeed tear the muscle.

However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watt did not tear the tendon and plans to return this season after undergoing rehab.

Watt appeared to confirm that report via Twitter on Monday.

Before the injury, Watt was his usual disruptive self, registering a sack and an interception.

Last year, he tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22.5 despite missing two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

