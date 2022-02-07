National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: Lines, picks, prop bets 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for all the marbles in Super Bowl LVI.

Here is everything you need to know about the odds for Super Bowl LVI — the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under, prop bets, plus picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

SUPER BOWL LVI

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bengals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I have a very strong opinion pro-Rams. I thought Rams -4 was about as good a bet for a favorite as I've seen in the playoffs.

"There's a lot of concerns if you're Cincinnati. It's a big spot for a young team. Most of their playmakers — Joe Mixon's young, Ja'Marr Chase is young, Joe Burrow is young, the coach is young — it's a lot. … You're asking this young franchise in Cincinnati to come out to L.A. and kind of play on the Rams' home turf."

PICK: Rams (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

"I think Aaron Donald, this is going to be his masterpiece. Aaron Donald's one of those, where if you're Seattle or Arizona or San Francisco and you see him twice a year, you understand the devastation. If you don't see him and you're not great from a pass-blocking standpoint and the Bengals' O-line's not, I think he's really hard to prepare for. He'll be doubled every snap. That can also free up Von Miller on the outside."

PICK: Aaron Donald (+1600 at FOX Bet) to win Super Bowl LVI MVP

"(San Francisco, Tampa Bay) those are great run defenses. Cincinnati is not. Again, I think we can have a very quick Super Bowl. Lots of running, safe throws initially, feeling-out process. The people looking for a wild shootout, I don't think we're going to have it. … I see a lot more running than people would suggest in this game."

PICK: Under 48.5 points scored by both teams combined (at FOX Bet)

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "I am already on the Rams money line. ... I like them to win this game but I'm done calling for Rams blowouts. ... Everything that the Bengals do, the Rams do it better defensively. I'm not saying they're gonna shut down Tee Higgins and Chase but the way they get after the quarterback, I think they're going to have success."

PICK: Rams (-200 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win Super Bowl LVI

"The critics have been killing this guy (Matthew Stafford) for years. He's been pretty lights-out in the playoffs. Other than a tipped interception against the Niners, I thought he was excellent. I thought he was better than (Sean) McVay in that NFC Championship Game. … I would lean to the under here."

PICK: Matthew Stafford UNDER 280.5 passing yards (at FOX Bet)

"I like Cooper Kupp. I'm kind of obsessed with this guy. He is tremendous. You just know when things get a little dicey for Stafford, he's locked in on Cooper Kupp. … He right now is unguardable. His postseason numbers, four touchdowns in three games, he murdered Tampa, just annihilated San Fran."

PICK: Cooper Kupp (+600 at FOX Bet) to win Super Bowl MVP

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "I’m taking the Rams to win the Super Bowl they are hosting. Maybe it’s a mistake after picking against the Bengals for weeks now, but my mind will not allow me to pick a team with an offensive line I do not trust in a Super Bowl. The Rams will win this game with their trench play and Stafford doing enough to have them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after the final whistle."

PICK: Rams (-200 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win Super Bowl LVI

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "People that are putting money into this game are looking at the Rams' defensive line against the Bengals offensive line. ... It's a very big mismatch. That being said, the Bengals have been very good against teams that pressure the quarterback. In their top 10 pressure games, they're 8-2 straight up."

PICK: Under 48.5 points scored by both teams combined (at FOX Bet)

PROP BETS

FOX Bet has already posted a ton of player and team props for Super Bowl LVI, as well. Here are just a few of the biggest:

Joe Burrow passing yards over/under: 275.5 yards

Matthew Stafford passing yards over/under: 280.5 yards

Cooper Kupp to score a TD: -154

Cam Akers to score a TD: +100

Ja'Marr Chase to score a TD: +120

Joe Mixon to score a TD: -105

Odell Beckham Jr. to score a TD: +137

Bengals' team total over/under: 22.5 points scored

Rams' team total over/under: 26.5 points scored

COIN TOSS

Unlike at many sportsbooks, FOX Bet is offering +100 odds on both heads and tails for the result of the opening coin toss for Super Bowl LVI.

Heads: +100

Tails: +100

That translates to an implied probability of 50% on each bet — the same as the actual probability on the coin toss, of course. That means you don't have to pay any vigorish to bet on the coin toss at FOX Bet.

