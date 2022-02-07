National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: Is betting on a safety in the Big Game profitable? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors love wagering on the length of the national anthem and on the outcome of the coin toss because those are decided before the Big Game even starts.

The rush of winning bets early and often has bettors also wagering on other props like the first touchdown scorer and what the first score will be. When it comes to the Super Bowl, every bet under the sun is available for people wanting to cash in on that early thrill. For example, those quick-payoff bettors cashed in if they wagered on a safety being the first score of Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

"I remember seeing many 200-1 bet slips for a safety on the first play," said Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, FOX Bet commercial manager. "We definitely see more action on safeties in the big game as a result of that play."

The Seahawks-Broncos safety might be the most memorable 2-points in past Big Games, but safeties in the Super Bowl are not an anomaly. In fact, there have been nine safeties in Super Bowl history, meaning a safety has been scored in 16.3% of Super Bowls. Which leads us to the big gambling question: Is throwing down a couple of bucks on a safety to occur on Sunday worth it?

Teams that recorded a safety in a Super Bowl are 7-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS). The over in the over/under (O/U) went 6-3 in those games.

A safety was the first score in three Super Bowls (IX, XLVI and XLVIII), but there has yet to be a safety recorded in the third quarter of a Super Bowl. Odds of a safety being the first score of Super Bowl LVI is +4000 (bet $10 to win $410).

Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading for BetMGM, said the odds of a safety happening in Super Bowl LVI is +750 (bet $10 to win $85) and a safety not happening are -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50).

Here's a look at the safeties that were scored in Super Bowls:

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2013 season

On Denver's first play from scrimmage, center Manny Ramirez prematurely snapped the ball as quarterback Peyton Manning was calling an audible. Manning was moving forward (so his linemen could better hear the audible above the crowd noise) as the football went past him.

Running back Knowshon Moreno fell on the loose ball in the end zone for a safety 12 seconds into the game, the fastest score in Super Bowl history. The Seahawks rolled to a 43-8 win.

Line: Seahawks (+2) covered

Over/under: 47.5 (over)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2012 season

At the opposite end of the quickest safety, the Baltimore Ravens purposefully took a safety with four seconds remaining against the San Francisco 49ers.

With Baltimore holding a five-point lead, punter Sam Koch killed eight seconds after the snap then ran out of bounds for a safety. The 49ers could not score again as the Ravens won 34-31.

Team scored safety line: 49ers (+4.5) covered

Over/under: 48 (over)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2011 season

Midway through the first quarter in a scoreless game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was called for intentional grounding when Brady, in his own end zone, threw a pass down the middle but no Patriots' receiver was in the area.

Bettors, note: It was the first score of this Super Bowl.

The New York Giants went on to win 21-17.

Team scored safety line: Giants (+2.5) covered

Over/under: 53 (under)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2008 season

A 34-yard punt by Ben Graham of the Arizona Cardinals pinned the Pittsburgh Steelers at their own 1-yard line with 3:26 to go in the game.

On third down and 10, Ben Roethlisberger completed a 20-yard pass but center Justin Hartwig was called for holding in the end zone, giving the Cardinals a safety and cutting their deficit to 20-16 with 3:04 to play.

The Steelers beat the Cardinals 27-23.

Team scored safety line: Steelers (-7) didn't cover

Over/under: 46 (over)

Super Bowl XXV, 1990 season

Midway through the second quarter, Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith sacked Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler for a safety and a 12-3 lead.

The Giants rallied for a 20-19 victory.

Team scored safety line: Bills (+7) covered

Over/under: 40.5 (under)

Super Bowl XXI, 1986 season

The only score of the second quarter between the Giants and Broncos and came when New York defensive end George Martin sacked John Elway in the end zone with 2:46 remaining before halftime.

The safety cut Denver's lead to 10-9 and started a scoring run of 26 unanswered points as the Giants rolled to a 39-20 win.

Team scored safety line: Giants (-9.5) covered

Over/under: 40 (over)

Super Bowl XX, 1985 season

The Chicago Bears' "46" defense dominated the 1985 season in general and the Patriots in Super Bowl XX in particular.

The Bears wrapped up their 46-10 victory when defensive lineman Henry Waechter sacked Patriots QB Steve Grogan for a 5-yard loss and a safety with 5:42 remaining.

Team scored safety line: Bears (-10) covered

Over/under: 37.5 (over)

Super Bowl X, 1975 season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Reggie Harrison, playing on the punt return team, broke through the line and blocked a punt by Dallas Cowboys punter Mitch Hoopes.

The ball went through the end zone for a safety and gave the Steelers a 10-9 lead.

That started a 14-0 scoring spurt for the Steelers, who went on to a 21-17 victory for their second Super Bowl title.

Line: Steelers (-7) didn't cover

Over/under: 36 (over)

Super Bowl IX, 1974 season

The Steelers won their first Super Bowl with a 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It is the lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history as the only points were a safety when quarterback Fran Tarkenton fell on a fumble in the end zone and was downed by defensive end Dwight White for a safety with 7:11 remaining before halftime.

Line: Steelers (-3) covered

Over/under: 33 (under)

So, as you can see, safeties have occurred in Super Bowls more than you might think. And, whenever there has been a safety, history says that favorites and the over hit more often than not. Just food for thought.

