Super Bowl 2022 odds: Coin toss prop bet lines and betting history

It is the simplest of propositions, something we've all done since childhood.

Flip a coin.

Yet this simple act — literally a 50-50 proposition — plays a big role in the single biggest sporting event in North America.

Here is everything you need to know about the history of the pregame coin flip in the Super Bowl heading into this season's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Big Game will take place on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

The pregame coin flip is the purest of all sports bets. No +/- to account for underdogs/favorites, no 10% vigorish to the books.

History does not have any influence on the upcoming coin toss. And, the result of the coin toss in last season's Super Bowl has no bearing on this year's coin flip.

Heads: +100

Tails: +100

Based on recent history, winning the coin toss in the Super Bowl does not end well for that team. The loser of the coin toss has won the previous seven Super Bowls. The winner of the coin toss has lost the game 31 times.

And while winning the coin toss might be a bad omen for a team fighting to win the Super Bowl, does a team have better luck with heads or with tails?

Like the tote board next to the roulette wheel that shows the results of previous spins, here are the coin toss results for previous Super Bowls. So for those keeping score at home, the coin flip has landed on tails 29 times and on heads 26 times. So maybe the old phrase, "tails never fails," is sort of true … kind of … maybe when it comes to the winning team of the coin toss?

Super Bowl LV (2021): Heads, Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Tails, 49ers

Super Bowl LIII (2019): Tails, Rams

Super Bowl LII (2018): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl LI (2017): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Tails, Seahawks-x

Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Heads, Ravens-x

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XLV (2011): Heads, Packers-x

Super Bowl XLIV (2010): Heads, Saints-x

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Heads, Cardinals

Super Bowl XLII (2008): Tails, Giants-x

Super Bowl XLI (2007): Heads, Bears

Super Bowl XL (2006): Tails, Seahawks

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): Tails, Panthers

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tails, Buccaneers-x

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Tails, Giants

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): Tails, Rams-x

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Tails, Falcons

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Tails, Packers

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Heads, Patriots

Super Bowl XXX (1996): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXIX (1995): Heads, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Tails, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Heads, Washington Football Team-x

Super Bowl XXV (1991): Heads, Bills

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): Heads, Broncos

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XXII (1988): Heads, Washington Football Team-x

Super Bowl XXI (1987): Tails, Broncos

Super Bowl XX (1986): Tails, Bears-x

Super Bowl XIX (1985): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Heads, Raiders-x

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Tails, Dolphins

Super Bowl XVI (1982): Tails, 49ers-x

Super Bowl XV (1981): Tails, Eagles

Super Bowl XIV (1980): Heads, Rams

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl XII (1978): Heads, Cowboys-x

Super Bowl XI (1977): Tails, Raiders-x

Super Bowl X (1976): Heads, Cowboys

Super Bowl IX (1975): Tails, Steelers-x

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VII (1973): Heads, Dolphins-x

Super Bowl VI (1972): Heads, Dolphins

Super Bowl V (1971): Tails, Cowboys

Super Bowl IV (1970): Tails, Vikings

Super Bowl III (1969): Heads, Jets-x

Super Bowl II (1968): Tails, Raiders

Super Bowl I (1967): Heads, Packers-x

*X denotes the coin flip and eventual Super Bowl winner

PROP BETS

Lastly, if you're looking for something else in addition to the coin flip and the game itself to wager on, FOX Bet has already posted player and team props for Super Bowl LVI, as well. Here are just a few of the biggest ones:

Joe Burrow passing yards over/under: 275.5 yards

Matthew Stafford passing yards over/under: 275.5 yards

Cooper Kupp to score a TD: -154

Ja'Marr Chase to score a TD: -105

Joe Mixon to score a TD: -105

Odell Beckham Jr. to score a TD: +155

