Super Bowl odds 2022: Fun bets for Rams-Bengals explained

From devoted high rollers to penny slot-machine players, when it comes to the Super Bowl, everybody's a gambler.

Why not take a chance on pocketing some extra cash while locking in on one of the year's biggest sporting events? Well, because these football festivities are so grand, it can be hard to decide exactly what to bet on.

So like Tom Brady against the spread, we've got you covered. Check out five fun wagers for Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals that could make you a few dollars richer. If not, at least it will be entertaining!

Betting the over/under

Wagering the over/under (O/U) — the total points scored — is perhaps one of the easiest ways to get in on the betting action for the Super Bowl, and truthfully, for any sporting event. The O/U for this year's big matchup is currently set to 48.5, and per FOX Sports Research, since the January 2000 Super Bowl, the under has hit in 12 out of 22 games.

But according to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman, it's the over that casual bettors tend to favor in the Big Game.

"The casual bettor definitely takes the over, and this year is no different so far," Brossman noted. "Right now, 75% of bets are on the over."

Coin toss

Heads or tails? An age-old question that has echoed across schoolyards, settled debates between friends, and, depending on who you ask, unfairly decided the outcomes of NFL overtime periods. And taking place at midfield before every Super Bowl is the compulsory coin flip — an action that is inherently a wager itself. Both seasoned and novice bettors flock to throw some cash at the coin toss because "it's easy," Brossman said.

"At FOX Bet, we are offering the coin toss at +100/+100 on both sides. Early action is favoring tails — 53.6% of bets and 51.2% of the total money."

Against the spread and straight up

From a betting perspective, teams' records against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU) are two of the top factors gamblers consider when placing their wagers. Again, since January 2000, Super Bowl favorites are 8-13-1 ATS. However, they're 12-10 SU. So if you want to come out on the profitable side of this wager, history says to take the Rams to win but the Bengals to cover.

National anthem

O, say can you see ... betting the over — or maybe the under — on how long the soloist will sing the Star-Spangled Banner?

By the dawn's early light, you could be at the bank cashing in your bet slip if you wager correctly.

This year's national anthem will be performed by country music sweetheart Mickey Guyton. Per Odds Shark, the anthem has gone over oddsmakers' set time in eight instances and under that set time in six. Odds Shark also notes that seven of the past nine performers clocked two minutes or more when belting out the ballad.

Will the dynamic songstress' rendition go over or under? Get your stopwatches ready.

Player props

Will Odell Beckham, Jr. score two or more touchdowns? Will projected Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase be the last player to cross the goal line? Will Joe "Cool" Burrow's passing yards eclipse 275.5 yards?

These are just a few that stick out in the long list of player props FOX Bet is offering.

But Brossman acknowledges that in this Super Bowl, like most, MVP and anytime-TD scorer will be the most popular player markets. Early bettors are already high on two players: a Rams' wideout and a Bengals' second-year star.

"The early bettors are loving Cooper Kupp to score a TD, even at -182," Brossman stated. "They are also continuing to back Joe Burrow for MVP at +200."

The Super Bowl commercials are great and all, but have you ever watched the entire game to keep track of how much cash you've racked up on player props?

