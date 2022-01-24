National Football League Chiefs-Bills thriller sparks debate: Is it time to overhaul overtime? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL fans were treated to greatness during Sunday night's AFC divisional-round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills .

Two star-studded teams led by two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL exchanged their best shots in a 42-36 overtime thriller that sent the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both threw for more than 300 yards and rushed for more than 50 yards, becoming just the third and fourth quarterbacks to do so in the NFL playoffs.

They each accounted for four touchdowns as well, but in the end, only Mahomes was able to touch the ball in overtime, leading the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive to crush the Bills' hopes.

All of this led to a debate about whether the NFL needs to change its overtime rules to ensure that both offenses get a chance to score in the extra period.

FOX Sports NFL analyst Dean Blandino discussed the ending of the Chiefs-Bills matchup on "Last Call," and believes that the overtime rules should not be changed.

Blandino stated that the Bills' defense had the chance to stop the Chiefs' offense and didn't get the job done.

"This is the ultimate team game — offense, defense, special teams," Blandino said. "Everybody is talking about Josh Allen not getting the ball, but what about Buffalo's defense? Their All-Pro safeties and their No. 1-ranked defense having the ability to get on the field and stop Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City?"

Time to change overtime? Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react to the NFL’s overtime rule after the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. "I think I'm done with it."

Mike Pereira objected, arguing that the overtime rules should change when the playoffs start, ensuring both teams get a fair chance to score.

"I think I'm ready for both teams to have possession of the ball," Pereira said. "I hate to see this conversation at the very end of the four most spectacular games I have seen in a row. Why can't we just say that when we get to the playoffs, every team is going to be guaranteed a possession?"

Mina Kimes of ESPN agreed with Pereira, saying: "People say, ‘well, play defense.’ But only one side has to play defense and that's not fair to me," she said. "And actually since 2012, teams in the postseason that received [the kickoff in OT] have gone 10-1. To me, that is leaving way too much up to the coin toss."

Whether the overtime rules are amended this offseason remains to be seen, but one thing should be kept in mind: It took an epic contest — the kind we probably won't see again anytime soon — to even get the conversation started.

