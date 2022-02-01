National Football League NFL odds: Bettors sad to see Tom Brady retire, but not sportsbooks 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Legions of New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are sad after Tom Brady officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

Sportsbooks, however, may create a GoFundMe page to send Brady a nice retirement gift basket.

Brady evolved from unheralded sixth-round selection in 2000 (the 199th overall pick) to fourth string on the Patriots (behind starter Drew Bledsoe and backups John Friesz and Michael Bishop) to New England's starter in the third game of the 2001 season.

Seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs later, Brady will retire as the greatest winner in NFL history.

Brady and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 as 14-point underdogs in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.

The betting public quickly noticed Brady's tendency to win football games.

"Tom Brady, overall, has cost sportsbooks a lot of money over the years," said Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading for BetMGM. "The public was always on Tom Brady."

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are "public" teams because they are so popular that the general betting public likes to bet on them. Brady and the Patriots became a public team in the 2000s, Stoneback noted.

Bettors followed Brady when he signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Buccaneers started that season in the 50-1 to 60-1 range to win the Super Bowl and "it plummeted from there" as the Buccaneers kept winning, the oddsmaker said.

Brady rewarded those bettors by leading the Bucs to a win in Super Bowl LV.

"I would say last year people were betting on the Buccaneers because of Tom Brady," he continued. "As soon as Tom Brady went to Tampa, we started getting futures bets on the Buccaneers. … Tampa (futures) tickets came flooding in after he signed."

Here's a breakdown of how Brady performed for sports bettors:

– In his 10 Super Bowls, Brady won as the underdog or covered as the favorite five times, lost as the favorite three times and won but didn't cover the spread twice.

– Brady and his team started the season as the betting favorite or co-favorite to win the Super Bowl nine times. Brady ended up winning the Super Bowl that season twice (Super Bowls LI and LIII).

– Brady was 25-21-1 against the spread (ATS) and 35-12 straight up (SU) in the playoffs in the postseason.

– Brady was 186-124-6 ATS and 243-73 SU in the regular season.

– Brady has more covers ATS (211) than three teams have wins in franchise history (Carolina Panthers 205, Jacksonville Jaguars 180 and Houston Texans 139).

– Brady was 35-14-1 ATS and 30-20 SU when an underdog in regular-season games.

– Brady was 96-57-4 ATS and 133-24 SU at home in the regular season.

– Brady was 15-11-1 ATS and 22-5 SU at home in the playoffs.

– Brady was 7-3 ATS and 7-3 SU when an underdog in the playoffs.

– Brady was 3-3 ATS and 5-1 SU as a double-digit favorite in the playoffs.

– Brady was 42-34 ATS and 69-7 SU as a double-digit favorite in the regular season.

– Brady hit the over in the over/under (O/U) in 53% of regular-season games he started.

– Brady hit the over in 51% of playoff games he started.

– In Brady’s last 18 seasons, he never entered the regular season with odds higher than +1200 (12-1 in 2010) to win the Super Bowl.

– Over the last six seasons, Brady was listed as an underdog seven times but it was against three marquee QBs, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

– Brady won all three of his NFL MVPs after he turned 30.

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.