FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Divisional Round Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Divisional Round of the NFL postseason with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the NFL Divisional Round.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold

Not Maye against that Texans defense. Let's get that out of the way. I also don't see Purdy having much success in Seattle. How will Stafford adjust to the cold in Chicago? He played in Detroit for years and racked up the passing yards there, so I'm not sure the weather will be as big a deal as people are making it out to be. However, he does have a banged-up hand. I think Williams is in a zone and Chicago will be able to move the ball through the air against L.A.

PREDICTION: Caleb Williams

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

Bears, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

That Chicago-Green Bay game wasn't a shootout until it was. The Bears scored 25 in the fourth quarter after entering the final frame with just six. That offense can pop off at any time, just like the Rams' offense, which enjoyed its own shootout in Carolina last weekend. As for 49ers-Seahawks, the two teams combined to score 46 points in two games during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Rams, Bears, Seahawks, 49ers

3. Which of the following will occur?

Christian McCaffrey 110+ scrimmage yards

Puka Nacua 8+ receptions

Caleb Williams 250+ passing yards

None

Puka Nacua is it for Stafford. The go-to, the fail-safe, the everything. In their last five regular-season games, Stafford targeted Nacua 59 times and Nacua caught 43 of those balls. In the wild-card round, Stafford threw to Nacua 18 times. Nacua caught 10 of ‘em. It’s him.

PREDICTION: Puka Nacua 8+ receptions

4. Predict Jaxon Smith-Njigba's TOTAL RECEIVING YARDS vs. SF:

This is a tough one. JSN led the NFL in receiving yards during the regular season (1,793) and was fourth in receptions (119). He will likely win Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts. In the Week 1 matchup with San Francisco, he had 124 receiving yards on 13 targets and nine catches, and in Week 18, he had 84 yards on only eight targets and six catches. I have to think the Niners have him at the top of their whiteboard, right?

PREDICTION: 0-85

5. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

James Cook III, Kyren Williams, Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift

You can't really rush on the Broncos (Cook's opponent) and you can't really rush on the Seahawks (McCaffrey's opponent). I think that the Rams will take the lead on the Bears, similar to the Packers, and then rush the hell outta the ball to stop that Bears comeback magic.

PREDICTION: Kyren Williams

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC West Divisional Showdown?

49ers win or lose by 7 points or fewer OR Seahawks win by 8 points or more

I don't see a lot of points being scored in this one, because these teams just haven't scored a lot of points when they played each other this year. There is too much familiarity, and it will be a slugfest. I give the healthier home team the slight advantage.

PREDICTION: 49ers win or lose by 7 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Seahawks 20, 49ers 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .