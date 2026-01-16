National Football League
2026 NFL Draft Order: Raiders At No. 1, Top 24 Picks Set
2026 NFL Draft Order: Raiders At No. 1, Top 24 Picks Set

Published Jan. 16, 2026

The first 24 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft order are set. As the postseason continues, more spots will be filled until the order is finalized after the Super Bowl. Here's where each team sits heading into divisional weekend:

2026 NFL Draft Order

  1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)
  2. New York Jets (3-14)
  3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)
  4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
  5. New York Giants (4-13)
  6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)
  7. Washington Commanders (5-12)
  8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)
  9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)
  10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)
  11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)
  12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)
  13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
  14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)
  17. Detroit Lions (9-8)
  18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)
  19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)
  20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
  22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
  23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
  24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

Note: The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will not make first-round selections due to prior trades.

When is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, 2026, with the following schedule:

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 23
  • Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 24
  • Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 25

Where is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL draft is set to be held in Pittsburgh, PA. It will take place around Point State Park as well as Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How is the NFL Draft order determined?

The selection order is dictated by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. Each round starts with the team that finished with the worst record and ends with the Super Bowl champions, unless any trades have occurred. Teams that didn't make the playoffs are given draft slots 1-20.

In addition to this, up to a total of 32 compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost significant free agents. These picks are made after the final seventh-round selection.

Who are the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft?

Some of the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft are Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, Francis Mauigoa, and Carnell Tate. For more, check out our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

