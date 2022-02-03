National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: Super Bowl MVP odds for Stafford, Burrow and more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With one game in the 2021 NFL season left let's focus on our Super Bowl MVP betting options. With so many great players to choose from — the arms of Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, the hands of Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase, the tenacity of Vonn Bell and Aaron Donald — who's the favorite to win the Super Bowl LVI MVP?

As always, the Super Bowl odds tell the story. Here are the updated odds for the 32 players most likely to win as we head into the final game of the 2021 NFL season (with all odds via FOX bet).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI MVP*



Matthew Stafford: +105 ( bet $10 to win $20.50 total )

Joe Burrow: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Cooper Kupp: +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Aaron Donald: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Odell Beckham: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ja'Marr Chase: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joe Mixon: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Cam Akers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tee Higgins: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Tyler Higbee: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Von Miller: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Tyler Boyd: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kendall Blanton: +7000 ( bet $10 to win $710 total )

Jalen Ramsey: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

CJ Uzomah: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Van Jefferson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Evan McPherson: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1210 total)

Sony Michel: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Sam Hubbard: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Drew Sample: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Trey Henderickson: +17500 (bet $10 to win $1760 total)

Samaje Perine: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Leonard Floyd: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Matt Gay: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Chris Evans: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Von Bell: + 30000 (bet $10 to win $3010 total)

Chidobe Awuzie: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3010 total)

Eli Apple: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3010 total)

Eric Weddle: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3010 total)

Troy Reeder: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Jessie Bates: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Ben Skowronek: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)



*Odds as of 2/1/2022

A few things that stand out:

- Odell Beckham Jr. has value at +2000. The Bengals defense will be focused on Cooper Kupp, leaving Beckham Jr. ample opportunities to make big plays. If he shows up with nine receptions and 113 yards like he did in the NFC conference championship, he has a good chance of taking home the MVP hardware.

- In his first Super Bowl, Stafford is the overwhelming favorite to hoist this year's Super Bowl MVP trophy. Given that the Rams are favored to win and quarterbacks have won nine of the last 12 Super Bowl MVPs, if you are considering betting Stafford, the time to lock it in is now.

- At +1800, Donald has the shortest odds of any defensive player. Von Miller, the last defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP, is at +6000. Donald is certainly a game-changer and if the Rams get to Burrow the way the Tennessee Titans did in the divisional round, this has the potential to be a good value bet.

So are you ready to wager on the Super Bowl LVI MVP? Head on over to FOX Bet and get in on the action now!

