Super Bowl 2022 odds: Sean McVay, Stafford and hot Rams betting trends

Palm trees and perfect weather. Two of the NFL's youngest, trendiest head coaches. A pair of quarterbacks making their Big Game debuts. Curated soundtracks filled with Snoop and Dr. Dre classics.



The storylines for Super Bowl LVI in Southern California are certainly compelling. But it's the betting trends surrounding the Rams, coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford that have gamblers Hollywood shuffling to wager on the NFL's season finale.

Let's jump into some of those hot trends for the battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

When it comes to big-time rodeos, this ain't McVay's first. In 2019, then second-year head coach McVay led his team to Super Bowl LIII against New England where his squad lost 13-3 to the Patriots. But since he's been the man in the arena before, that will work in the young coach's favor in Super Bowl LVI.

According to FOX Sports Research, since the 1999 NFL season, there have been 11 Super Bowls in which a head coach who has coached the Big Game before faces a head coach who has not. In those instances, the coach with Super Bowl experience has won six out of 11 matchups.

While McVay will be relying on his experience to secure the win, gamblers will be banking on the coach's history of hitting the under at home to secure the bag.

L.A. is playing this game on home turf and is favored by 4.5 points over the Bengals with the over/under (O/U) set at 48.5. With McVay at the helm, the Rams have been home favorites 40 times (regular season and playoffs). In those games, the under has hit 65% of the time. And in the playoffs, the under with McVay coaching has hit three out of four times (75%!).

So, if you are into trends, betting on a low scoring game at SoFi might be the wager for you.

Like the Rams' home-field advantage storyline has been a highlight of this year's Super Bowl plots, so has quarterback Matthew Stafford's redemption arc. However, after 12 years in Detroit with no playoff wins, throwing bucks at Stafford has been a losing proposition for bettors — especially considering he's 3-3 against the spread (ATS) and 3-3 straight up (SU) in the playoffs. But now that the 2009 No. 1 draft pick is immersed in the Rams' win-now culture, might his Super Bowl fate take a turn for the better?

If past is precedence, the answer is yes.

Since the 1999 season, there have been seven Super Bowls in which both QBs were making their first appearance. In those games, the favorite went 4-2-1 ATS and 5-2 SU. So it's cool that Joe "Shiesty" Burrow is making his Big Game debut like Stafford. But if you like the aforementioned trend, ride with Stafford (the favored QB) like you would the surface streets instead of the 405 on a weekday afternoon in Los Angeles.

So it's clear that Rams have a tenacious tandem: A generational quarterback who has proven that his talents translate to success given the right culture and a young head coach who boasts a 49-39-2 record ATS and a 61-29 record SU. This duo's ceiling is higher than everyone's favorite selfie spot at the top of Runyon Canyon.

What else could go right for Los Angeles as they vie to add another Lombardi to the trophy case?

Over the past two seasons when the Rams have been favorites, they are 20-9 SU in the regular season and playoffs. Favorites are also 7-5 ATS and 7-5 SU in the 12 Super Bowls that have been played in California.

If you're Team Ramily, those couple of trends are almost as tasty as the elote outside (the arena formerly known as) Staples after a Lakers game.

