National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: What color will the Gatorade be? A betting history 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's a perfect wager for bettors who want to make a splash to close out Sunday's Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

They can bet on the color of the Gatorade doused on the winning coach to put an exclamation on the victory.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

SUPER BOWL LVI

Here are the odds on the Gatorade shower (via FOX Bet):

Orange +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Blue +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Yellow +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Clear/water +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Red +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Green +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Pink +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Purple +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

"Some people think the teams like to drink their own jersey color," said Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, FOX Bet commercial manager. "This usually isn’t true. However, we do think the Bengals like orange Gatorade after some comments Sam Hubbard (defensive end and Cincinnati native) made.

"As for the Rams, who knows? I know a lot of people think it’ll be blue, but we will see."

FOX Sports NFL Kickoff host Charissa Thompson senses a pattern with recent Super Bowl champions.

"Let's look at history to find the answer here," Thompson said. "Two of the last three winners, Bruce Arians and Bill Belichick, have both had blue Gatorade poured on them as the clock expired, so my vote is blue for the Gatorade this year."

Bettors can also choose no color/water but isn't that the equivalent of betting on the 0/00 on the roulette wheel?

Here's a look back at the victory dousing in previous Super Bowls:

Super Bowl LV, 2021: Blue (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Orange (Chiefs 31, 49ers 20)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Blue (Patriots 13, Rams 3)

Super Bowl LII, 2018: Yellow (Eagles 41, Patriots 33)

Super Bowl LI, 2017: None (Patriots 34, Falcons 28)

Super Bowl 50, 2016: Orange (Broncos 24, Panthers 10)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Blue (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Orange (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: None (Ravens 34, 49ers 31)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012: Purple (Giants 21, Patriots 17)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011: Orange (Packers 31, Steelers 25)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2010: Orange (Saints 31, Colts 17)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009: Yellow (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008: Clear (Giants 17, Patriots 14)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007: Clear (Colts 29, Bears 17)

Super Bowl XL, 2006: Clear (Steelers 21, Seahawks 10)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005: Clear (Patriots 24, Eagles 21)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004: None (Patriots 32, Panthers 29)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003: Purple (Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002: None (Patriots 20, Rams 17)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001: Yellow (Ravens 34, Giants 7)



Didya notice three of the four times that there was no victory shower, it was the Patriots? Apparently even Tom Brady isn't willing to incur the Wrath of Belichick.

Like with another quirky football tradition — the wave — there's debate on the origin of the Gatorade victory celebration, dating back to 1984.

Who ya got, the G-Men or Da Bears?

Both teams claim they invented the victory celebration.

According to Giants lore, nose tackle Jim Burt was mad at coach Bill Parcells for the way the "Big Tuna" was treating him.

Burt came up with the idea to dump Gatorade on Parcells but had teammate Harry Carson do it as the linebacker was a favorite of Parcells. Parcells got Gatorade dumped on him after the Giants beat the Washington Redskins 37-13 on Oct. 28, 1984.

According to Bears lore, defensive tackle Dan Hampton claims credit for the Gatorade shower. The Bears doused coach Mike Ditka after clinching the NFC Central Division with a 34-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 25, 1984.

The Gatorade shower has spread to other sports, including Major League Baseball, and even spawned celebrations using other substances.

A look back at the history of the Gatorade shower in Miami



When Doc Rivers coached the Boston Celtics, he was the first NBA coach to get a Gatorade shower after winning th NBA Finals in 2008.

The Gatorade shower has been spotted in Australia's National Rugby League, the Cricket World Cup Final, Brazilian Championship A Series and in Australian Football League (both soccer).

Players were sympathetic as they dumped confetti on Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder out of concerns for their health.

As a nod to bowl game sponsors, Arizona State coach Herm Edwards got Frosted Flakes poured on him, Ohio Bobcats coach Frank Solich got buried in french fries after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had cheese snacks poured on him after winning the Cheez-It Bowl.

Special recognition goes to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Saints coach Sean Payton.

Beamer had mayonnaise poured on him after winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Payton got slimed after the Saints won a wild-card playoff game in 2021.

Of course, this wouldn't be a sports story without tales of teams blowing it.

Kentucky Wildcats coach Guy Morriss got a Gatorade bath immediately before LSU quarterback Marcus Randall threw a Hail Mary 74-yard touchdown pass on the final play (known as the Bluegrass Miracle) as the Wildcats lost 33-30 on Nov. 9, 2002.

LSU was on the other end of a premature celebration 16 years later.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron received a Gatorade shower after an apparent game-sealing interception against Texas A&M on Nov. 18, 2018. The play was reviewed and overturned, with Joe Burrow and the Tigers losing in seven overtimes 74-72.

Are you ready to bet your bucks on the Gatorade bath? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.