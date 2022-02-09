National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: Punt return touchdown history and lines 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Super Bowl has produced touchdowns in myriad ways. We've seen scores off long passes, pick-sixes, kickoff returns, fumble returns and even points by a 335-pound defensive lineman nicknamed "The Refrigerator" diving into the end zone.

One way to score a touchdown that hasn't happened in a Super Bowl yet?

Punt return.

Ten kickoffs have been returned for touchdowns in the Super Bowl but not yet on a punt.

"It makes sense given there have only been 55 Super Bowls. Only 10 punts were blocked or returned for a touchdown this season out of more than 2,000 punts, so you are looking at one in every 200 punts being a TD," Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, FOX Bet commercial manager said. "If we assume roughly seven punts per game over 55 Super Bowls — so roughly 350 punts — it's not a huge shock to see that it's not happened yet."

Jordan Norwood of the Denver Broncos holds the Super Bowl record for longest punt return. Norwood returned a punt 61 yards against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter of Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Norwood was expecting Brad Nortman's punt to land around the 10-yard line, but Nortman's kick went only 28 yards.

Norwood sprinted and caught the punt at Carolina's 25-yard line and eluded several Panthers as he recalled some advice from a very wise person.

"As my mom said, ‘Just run for your life,’" Norwood said.

There were only two punts returned for touchdowns during this expanded regular season.

One was by Rams receiver Brandon Powell, who returned a punt 61 yards for a score in the 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 26.

Chicago Bears receiver Jakeem Grant had one of the top special teams plays of the season. Grant returned a punt 97 yards for a TD in the 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12 and was named to the Pro Bowl.

One reason why a punt hasn't been returned for a score in a Super Bowl? The skill of the punters.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker holds the SB record for longest punt with his 65-yard boot against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVIII. Hekker is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was the punter on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Hekker has averaged 45.1 yards on 10 punts this postseason with a long kick of 58 yards. Opponents have returned four of Hekker's punts for 16 yards, giving him a net of 43.5 yards per punt. Six punts landed inside the 20-yard line, one went for a touchback and one was a fair catch.

Bengals punter Kevin Huber is a local legend. He was born, raised and attended college in Cincinnati and has punted for the Bengals since he was a fifth-round pick in 2009. Huber was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season.

Huber has averaged 41.4 yards on 10 punts this postseason with a long kick of 57 yards. Opponents have returned four of Huber's punts for 5 yards, giving him a net of 40.9 yards per punt. Four punts landed inside the 20-yard line, three resulted in a fair catch and none have resulted in a touchback.

Can this year's returners make history? The Rams' Powell has five punt returns for 79 yards (15.8 yards per return) with a long return of 33 yards this postseason. He has called for a fair catch five times.

On the other side, receiver Trent Taylor has been returning punts for the Bengals this postseason. Taylor has four punt returns for 48 yards (12 yards per return) with a long return of 14 yards. He has called for a fair catch four times.

If a punt return for a touchdown finally happens in Super Bowl LVI, it would pay off nicely for the brave bettors who wager on it. FOX Bet is currently offering these prices if you'd like to wager on it.

Any Rams player scoring a TD on defense or special teams (+450 at FOX Bet)

Any Bengals player scoring a TD on defense or special teams (+570 at FOX Bet)

