National Football League Saints mock draft: New Orleans lands a combine breakout star with Sean Payton pick Published Mar. 30, 2023 3:24 p.m. ET

One of the best ways for the Saints to slowly work their way out of their perpetual salary-cap problems is to simply draft well.

New Orleans is already some $75 million over the 2024 salary cap, and every time a low-round draft pick can fill a meaningful role — or better still, an undrafted player — you have an inexpensive form of roster building.

Even when draft picks are talented enough that they become too expensive to keep, like the Saints' Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss in the past month, at least those losses will give the Saints compensatory draft picks — likely two fourth-rounders and a sixth-rounder in 2024.

Due to trades, the Saints have had only six third-day picks, total, in the past three drafts, but they have five this year, with a fourth, two fifths and two sevenths. They've found impact in undrafted players like receiver Rashid Shaheed, tackle Calvin Throckmorton, edge Carl Granderson and tight end Juwan Johnson.

The Saints had used their 2023 first-round pick to trade up and get receiver Chris Olave last year, but just when it looked like they'd miss out on the first round, they gained the No. 29 pick from Denver in exchange for briefly retired head coach Sean Payton. So they have eight picks, which is eight chances to upgrade a roster with hopes of competing for a division title and more.

1. First round, 29th overall: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

The Saints lost defensive linemen Onyemata and Shy Tuttle in free agency, and while they were able to reload with Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders, replenishing their front is a must. Kancey's breakout showing at the combine makes him hard to project in terms of where he'll actually go. It's rare to see a 281-pound prospect run the 40 in 4.67 seconds, validating the success he had on the field with 14.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He's undersized, but he's explosive. It's unfair to compare him to Aaron Donald, which many have, but he can still make a splash as a rookie.

2. Second round, 40th overall: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Between safety and nickel, there's a key need for the Saints: Tyrann Mathieu is 30, Marcus Maye is 29, without much promising depth behind them. Bradley Roby struggled at nickel, so Johnson's combination of size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.52 in 40) would come in handy, whether as a big nickel or just a box safety. He's a dangerous blitzer as well, totaling 13.5 sacks in the past two years.

3. Third round, 71st overall: Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

Cameron Jordan turns 34 in July, and having lost Davenport this year and Trey Hendrickson two years ago, New Orleans could use an infusion of youth in its pass rush. Payton Turner, a first-round pick in 2021, has three sacks in two years, managing only 13 games, though he still has a chance to show what he can do if he can stay healthy. Harrison had only 11 sacks in four years with the Buckeyes, but his long arms (36 inches) and athleticism make it possible for him to be more productive in the NFL.

4. Fourth round, 115th overall: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Spears doesn't even have to move, coming off a monster senior year at Tulane in which he rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 256 yards and two more scores receiving. Adding Jamaal Williams is huge, especially if Alvin Kamara misses any time due to suspension, but Spears can be a change-of-pace back to complement those two. He grew up just north of New Orleans rooting for Reggie Bush — can it be a homecoming story if you never really left?

5. Fifth round, 146th overall: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Sewell, the younger brother of Lions tackle Penei Sewell, is big for an inside linebacker at 246 pounds and must make up in physical tackling what he lacks in typical linebacker speed. The Saints lost Elliss to the Falcons but have two solid starters in Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Davis is 34 and can't have many 100-tackle seasons left in him, but New Orleans also has 2022 fifth-round pick D'Marco Jackson, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

6. Fifth round, 165th overall: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

New Orleans used a first-round pick last year on tackle Trevor Penning, with a Pro Bowl tackle on the other side in Ryan Ramczyk, but if you can upgrade your swing tackle with a fifth-round pick, it's good value. Warren has good size at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, with a seven-foot wingspan, and is capable as both a run blocker and in pass protection. And I'm not making this up: His middle name is Saint.

7. Seventh round, 227th overall: Shaquan Davis, WR, South Carolina State

Lanky at 6-foot-5, Davis averaged better than 20 yards per catch throughout his four years of college, going for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He'll need to work on his hands, but his frame is something coaches can work with — even if it means he starts out on the practice squad. He's an intriguing developmental prospect, which is what the seventh round is all about.

8. Seventh round, 257th overall: Joey Fisher, OL, Shepherd

We love small-school offensive line prospects, and the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Fisher was a Division II standout, dominating lesser competition. You'll see him mentioned as a higher third-day pick, but he also was drafted by the USFL's Houston Gamblers, in case he doesn't stick with an NFL team, even on a practice squad. Sticking as a team's ninth offensive lineman can often come down to positional flexibility, so if he shows potential to cross-train at guard, that's a plus.

