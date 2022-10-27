National Football League
Reports: Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury
2 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals standout wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play this week and could be sidelined even longer with a hip injury.

Chase, who is coming off back-to-back massive games, is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks and could land on injured reserve, per ESPN.

According to the report, Chase visited a hip specialist Wednesday and is looking for more opinions on the injury.

After a relatively slow start to the season for Chase's standards, the second-year wide receiver out of LSU has recorded 130-plus yards and two scores in back-to-back games for the Bengals. Heading into Week 8 of the NFL season, Chase ranks in the top six in the league in receptions (47), receiving yards (605) and touchdowns (six).

The Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Monday night.

