National Football League Reports: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott signing 1-year deal with Patriots Updated Aug. 14, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ezekiel Elliott has found his team for the 2023 season — and it's not the Dallas Cowboys.

The New England Patriots are expected to sign the 28-year-old running back to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per multiple outlets. NFL Media was the first to report the news.

NFL Network also reported that Elliott plans to go back to the No. 15 he wore at Ohio State with the Patriots, which Elliott himself seemingly confirmed on social media.

Elliott had spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Cowboys before they cut him earlier this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Elliott was one of the NFL's best running backs over his first few seasons, leading the NFL in yards per game in each of his first three years, his performance has steadily declined since then. The Cowboys franchise-tagged Tony Pollard, Elliott's former backup, last spring with the intention to make Pollard their starting running back this coming season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots

share