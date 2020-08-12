National Football League Patrick Mahomes Joins Undisputed 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe welcomed a special guest to the virtual Undisputed desk on Wednedsay in the form of reigning Super Bowl MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The man with the richest contract in American professional sports history discussed everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to his new favorite nickname.

Let's take a look at what Mahomes had to say with Skip and Shannon:

Mahomes on Black Lives Matter

This summer, Mahomes used his platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement, participating in a video featuring several NFL players that was released in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May.

Mahomes has continued to fight against racial injustice, specifically by imploring those in his community to vote. He discussed the actions he's taken with Skip:

"We did the voter registration with the Chiefs and the league, and we are trying to get everyone registered as community leaders ... It's about making the community a better place."

Mahomes on No. 4 ranking in NFL Top 100

For the second consecutive year, Mahomes ranked 4th on the NFL Top 100 players list.

The list is voted on solely by NFL players, and after winning Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes came in behind Baltimore Ravens QB and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Rams DE Aaron Donald.

Mahomes is the first quarterback in NFL history to win a league MVP and Super Bowl before turning 25, and now, he's taking note.

However, when asked about the rankings, Mahomes didn't sound too upset.

Mahomes on Shannon's "Mahome-boy"

Shannon long ago gifted Mahomes with the iconic nickname "Mahome-boy," which Sharpe now uses whenever he's debating about his favorite quarterback.

Now, Sharpe officially has Mahomes' blessing to keep the nickname alive.

"It's a good one. I'm fine if you keep calling me that, and keep showing me some support – even though you're a Bronco, it's alright."

