National Football League Packers release veteran All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari Updated Mar. 11, 2024 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers have released All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, an 11-year veteran with the team.

A fourth-round pick by Green Bay in 2013, Bakhtiari has spent his entire career with the Packers. The 32-year-old released a statement on social media alluding to the fact that he might not be ready to retire just yet, saying he's looking forward to "whatever happens next."

"It’s been a hell of a run," Bakhtiari wrote. "I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance and to me, that truly was enough. … I hope I represented our name with pride these past 11 years in Green Bay. I cannot thank everyone, so I hope this post will suffice. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile, because it happened."

In addition to his All-Pro awards, Bakhtiari is also a three-time Pro Bowler, but he has played in just 13 of a possible 51 games over the past three regular seasons. Bakhtiari underwent a fifth knee surgery late last season — which came shortly after having two surgeries on the same knee last fall — to help repair the ACL he tore on Dec. 31, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newslett

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari

share