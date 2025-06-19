National Football League Drama, Delusional, Bold: One Word That Describes Every NFL Team's Offseason Published Jun. 23, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After all the wheeling, dealing and drafting this offseason, NFL teams have sparked volumes of words, both written and spoken. But sometimes one word says it all.

So as the league breaks for the summer, we're assigning one word to encapsulate what each team has done over the past several months. And we explain why each word sums up where each franchise stands going into the 2025 season.

Here’s the breakdown:

Atlanta Falcons

Mishandled: The Falcons could have a big problem if Kirk Cousins is still on the roster come the regular season. What happens if 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. struggles, and Atlanta is tempted to go back to the veteran?

Kirk Cousins' continued presence on the Falcons' roster could become an issue for the development of second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals

Anticipation: We know the Cardinals’ offense can be explosive, but exactly how far they go could be dependent on the leap that Marvin Harrison Jr. makes in Year 2. Arizona also got two studs in the draft in defensive tackle Walter Nolen III (No. 16 overall) and cornerback Will Johnson, a top-10 talent who slid to Day 2 because of injury concerns.

Baltimore Ravens

Roused: At minicamp, Lamar Jackson spoke of the "vengeance" that will be on the Ravens’ minds entering 2025, following their divisional-round loss to the Bills last season. They also have star receiver Zay Flowers coming back from injury and added the kind of depth on defense (Malaki Starks and Mike Green in the draft; Jaire Alexander in free agency) that should give them plenty of confidence entering the new year.

Buffalo Bills

Vital: Losers of four straight playoff games to the Chiefs, the Bills must figure out how to get over the hump to reach a Super Bowl. The pressure in Buffalo has ramped up with Josh Allen, in his prime, coming off an MVP season.

Carolina Panthers

Optimism: After a challenging start to his career, 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young started to flash as the Panthers’ franchise quarterback in the second half of last season, generating hope for what he could do in Year 2 with Dave Canales. Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall to be a new top target for Young, and has also made significant upgrades to its defense.

Caleb Williams didn’t have the kind of rookie season that many league observers expected from the No. 1 overall pick, but there is optimism about what's to come for him under new head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears have bulked up their offense around the former Heisman Trophy winner, raising intrigue about what’s possible for them in a competitive NFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals

Drama: Not only are the Bengals in a stalemate with All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who’s seeking an extension, but they’re also in a messy dispute over contract language with first-round rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

Cleveland Browns

Crowded: The Browns have four players in the mix to be their starting quarterback — five if you include Deshaun Watson, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles. How the competition will shake out is anybody's guess, but Cleveland now has two first-round picks in 2026, which could be leveraged to take a quarterback and start over again.

With quarterback Dak Prescott back healthy, the Cowboys will look to return to the playoffs in 2025. They traded for receiver George Pickens and a pair of former first-round defenders (linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., cornerback Kaiir Elam) to give their team a boost under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Denver Broncos

Revamped: Denver added to an already elite defense by signing safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who have Super Bowl experience with the 49ers, and drafting versatile defensive back Jahdae Barron in the first round. Bo Nix also has more help in the offensive supporting cast. The Broncos look poised to build off their wild-card appearance last season.

The Lions will get star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed 12 games after breaking his leg last season, back this year. They also added a strong replacement for cornerback Carlton Davis III in veteran D.J. Reed. But they lost Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and star coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who accepted head coach jobs with the Bears and Jets, respectively. Those are big holes to grapple with as the Lions still hope to be in contention for a Super Bowl.

The Packers are a very good team that is not yet great. They're overshadowed by not only the better teams in their own division, but also the NFC’s elite. (Green Bay suffered two losses to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round.) Jordan Love needs to take the next step as a franchise quarterback. Perhaps the addition of Matthew Golden, a rare first-round rookie receiver in Green Bay, helps the QB on that quest.

Houston Texans

Underwhelming: After C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in 2024, the Texans entered the offseason in dire need of retooling their offensive line. But their moves to address the group, including trading away perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, feel disappointing.

Indianapolis Colts

Competition: Anthony Richardson Sr. and newcomer Daniel Jones will battle for the QB1 job. With the former out indefinitely due to pain in his surgically repaired right shoulder, Jones has the early lead in the competition ahead of training camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bold: New coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile range between 29 and 42. Jacksonville also traded up in the top five of the draft for Travis Hunter, a two-way unicorn but a non-quarterback nonetheless. It’s all a big risk — one that Jacksonville obviously believes can pay off.

Following their humiliating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs are expected to have an edge in the new season. Not only did Travis Kelce commit to play in 2025, but Kansas City will also have Rashee Rice back from an injured knee that cost him all but four games in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders

Energized: Though he's the NFL’s oldest coach at age 73, Pete Carroll has brought new life to the Raiders with his youthful, competitive spirit. With Geno Smith, Las Vegas also has respectability at quarterback for the first time since Derek Carr’s departure.

Los Angeles Chargers

Physical: Already a run-heavy team with Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have doubled down on that emphasis by drafting UNC’s Omarion Hampton in the first round and signing veteran Najee Harris to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million deal. Both have a bruising running style.

Los Angeles Rams

Curiosity: How much more elite-level football does 37-year-old QB Matthew Stafford have in him? Can new Rams receiver DaVante Adams stave off the inevitable steep decline for another year, forming a top tandem with Puka Nacua? The Rams can be at the top of the NFC if they get what they need from Stafford and Adams, considering how great their young defense is becoming.

Miami Dolphins

Uncertainty: The Dolphins say they’re trying to win in 2025, but their secondary remains a significant concern with Jalen Ramsey on his way out the door. The offensive and defensive lines are a work in progress, too.

The Vikings are surely optimistic about their prospects with J.J. McCarthy, who’s tasked with replacing Sam Darnold and elevating a 14-win team from a year ago. Minnesota will have a strong offense around the 2024 No. 10 overall pick. But ups-and-downs are expected, as McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

New England Patriots

Ascending: With promising second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are poised to take a major leap in 2025. Their big free agency period and a universally respected rookie draft class could set a strong foundation for years to come.

New Orleans Saints

Unfilled: In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints have a big void at QB1. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the front-runners to succeed Carr, with the injured Jake Haener also in the mix.

The Giants will be the latest team to attempt a redshirt rookie season for a first-round quarterback (Jaxson Dart). They also happen to have what appears to be a loaded pass-rush unit with the addition of No. 3 pick Abdul Carter, bringing curiosity about what New York can do in 2025 with a tough schedule.

New York Jets

Restart: New coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey head the post-Aaron Rodgers Jets, looking to set the tone for a new culture. Former first-round pick Justin Fields is looking to prove that he can be a long-term starting quarterback after stints with the Bears and Steelers.

The Eagles may have lost key players on their defensive line, like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, but they’ve added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari on low-risk, high-reward contracts as replacements. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green also enters the picture for guard depth after Mekhi Becton’s departure in free agency. With the core of last year’s Super Bowl-winning team returning and the expected growth of young players, Philadelphia should be a threat to repeat.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Delusional: The Steelers’ patience was rewarded earlier this month when Aaron Rodgers finally signed after a months-long courtship. But they have their hopes set too high if they believe the 41-year-old makes them a Super Bowl contender.

Many of the Niners’ key contributors of the past several years are gone, including Deebo Samuel (trade), Talanoa Hufanga (free agency) and Dre Greenlaw (free agency). But San Francisco still has several of its core players (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, George Kittle), mixed with youth. After missing the playoffs last season, will this prove to be the reset that the 49ers needed?

Seattle Seahawks

Gamble: Sam Darnold had a resurgent 2024 with the Vikings, but there’s a big risk the Seahawks are taking in the former No. 3 overall pick, who replaces Geno Smith as QB1. In Seattle, Darnold won’t have Kevin O’Connell or nearly the same caliber of an offensive cast that he had in Minnesota.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adaptability: Baker Mayfield will have his third offensive coordinator in three years with the Bucs this season in Josh Grizzard, who was Tampa’s pass game coordinator in 2024. The challenge will be to maintain the explosive offense the team featured with Liam Coen as OC last season.

Tennessee Titans

Hopeful: With No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in the picture, Tennessee is banking on the former Miami star to be its franchise quarterback for years to come. That would alter the trajectory of the Titans, who’ve registered three straight losing seasons.

RELATED: No. 1 pick Cam Ward shows Titans he’s a ‘gunslinger’ who won’t back down

Jayden Daniels is on a superstar trajectory after one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in league history. The Commanders have been savvy about building around him (and his cheap contract) too, trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Washington also added a first-round offensive tackle in Josh Conerly Jr. and re-signed tight end Zach Ertz. This is a team set to compete for Super Bowls for many years to come.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

