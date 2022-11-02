National Football League NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in an NFL battle of AFC division leaders with identical 5-2 records.

The teams met in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Titans, however, have won five of the past six games against the Chiefs, with the exception being the AFC title game.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Chiefs game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Titans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Titans +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Andy Reid is excellent off a bye week! Regular season or playoffs, he’s 20-3 with extra time to prepare. That’s decent, right? When playing off a bye at home? He’s 12-1.

All that being said, the Titans have been a problem for Reid. Their run-heavy style has given him fits – he’s just 2-5 against Tennessee. Last year, Reid’s Chiefs were buried 27-3 by the Titans on the road in October … then didn’t lose again until a Week 17 loss to the Bengals.

In the Tennessee loss, Patrick Mahomes fumbled, threw an interception and was sacked four times. The KC secondary was lit up by AJ Brown (8-133-1).

The Titans have won five straight, beating the following quarterbacks: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan (again) and Davis Mills. The Commanders should have beaten them, but Wentz couldn’t get them into the end zone from the 2-yard line despite having three plays in the final minute.

The Chiefs scored 41 on Tampa on the road and 44 on the 49ers on the road.

Prime-time underdogs are 14-11 against the spread this season, but I’m riding with the Chiefs here.

PICK: Chiefs (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

