National Football League
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Titans-Chiefs, pick

1 hour ago

The Tennessee Titans play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in an NFL battle of AFC division leaders with identical 5-2 records.

The teams met in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, a 35-24 victory for the Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV. The Titans, however, have won five of the past six games against the Chiefs, with the exception being the AFC title game.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Chiefs game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Herd Hierarchy: Seahawks, 49ers make big leap in Colin's Top 10 of Week 9

Herd Hierarchy: Seahawks, 49ers make big leap in Colin's Top 10 of Week 9
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 teams heading into Week 9.

RELATED: Behind the scenes with FOX Sports NFL crew

Titans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Titans +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Andy Reid is excellent off a bye week! Regular season or playoffs, he’s 20-3 with extra time to prepare. That’s decent, right? When playing off a bye at home? He’s 12-1. 

All that being said, the Titans have been a problem for Reid. Their run-heavy style has given him fits – he’s just 2-5 against Tennessee. Last year, Reid’s Chiefs were buried 27-3 by the Titans on the road in October … then didn’t lose again until a Week 17 loss to the Bengals

In the Tennessee loss, Patrick Mahomes fumbled, threw an interception and was sacked four times. The KC secondary was lit up by AJ Brown (8-133-1). 

The Titans have won five straight, beating the following quarterbacks: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan (again) and Davis Mills. The Commanders should have beaten them, but Wentz couldn’t get them into the end zone from the 2-yard line despite having three plays in the final minute. 

The Chiefs scored 41 on Tampa on the road and 44 on the 49ers on the road.

Prime-time underdogs are 14-11 against the spread this season, but I’m riding with the Chiefs here. 

PICK: Chiefs (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

Are you ready to bet on the NFL? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; inside turf vs. grass injury debate
National Football League

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; inside turf vs. grass injury debate

57 mins ago
Ezekiel Elliott gives fans peek of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
National Football League

Ezekiel Elliott gives fans peek of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread
National Football League

NFL odds: Best, worst teams against the spread

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Bills-Jets, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Bills-Jets, pick

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes