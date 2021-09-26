National Football League NFL Week 3 top moments: Bears-Browns, Chiefs-Chargers, WFT-Bills, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL leaped into action Sunday with some all-star matchups (and mascots) around the league.

In the early window, Justin Fields gets his first career start as the Chicago Bears take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns in Cleveland.

And in Jacksonville, in addition to leaping mascots, there was an amazing 109-touchdown return of a missed 68-yard field goal attempt (got all of that?). Best of all, it was called by Gus Johnson.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

OBJ is back! On the first drive of the game, the star wideout made his first NFL catch in nearly a year since tearing his ACL last October.

It was a tough day for Fields – who is in for an injured Andy Dalton . The rookie QB was held to 58 passing yards and sacked seven times for a loss of 40 yards through three quarters.

At the top of the fourth quarter, Kareem Hunt ran over the Bears defense on his way to the end zone to push the Browns into a double-digit lead.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

The Bills were first on the board thanks to this absolute laser of a pass from Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders.

Taylor Heinicke – who is in for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick – redeemed himself from an interception earlier in the game with this short pass to Antonio Gibson, who was off to the races for a 73-yard touchdown.

Buffalo fired back with a big score of its own, this time on a dazzling, diving catch from Dawson Knox.

One of the wackiest punts happened midway through the second quarter when a gust of wind blew back Washington's own punt.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Early in the first quarter, the Chargers' defense came up with a clutch interception on one of Patrick Mahomes' signature no-look passes, stopping the Chiefs in their tracks.

At the top of the second, Justin Herbert caught some air on this touchdown pass to Keenan Allen.

Misfortune continued to strike Kansas City when the Chiefs fumbled once again – their third turnover in the first half – when Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost the ball on this run and Chargers' CB Michael Davis scooped it up.

The Chargers took a two-score lead over the Chiefs when Austin Ekeler caught some air on this diving score.

Kansas City got its first touchdown of the day when Jody Fortson went vertical on this clutch catch.

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Oh, this? Just Kyler Murray tallying his 10th touchdown of the season already.

On the other side, No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence connected with wideout D.J. Chark on this monster TD pass to knot things up in the first half.

The Cardinals started the second half on the wrong foot. Murray's bomb to the end zone missed his intended receiver and was snagged mid-air by Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard .

At the top of the fourth quarter, Murray launched this pass to the moon, and it miraculously landed in the hands of A.J. Green.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals were first on the board thanks to this full-force run from Tyler Boyd, who wasn't letting anything or anyone stop him from reaching the end zone.

No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase snagged this pass – leaping in the process – from former LSU teammate Joe Burrow to put the Bengals back in the lead heading into the break.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

The Saints went up 14-3 heading into the break when Jameis Winston found Marquez Callaway in the back of the end zone.

Rookie QB Mac Jones – who just recently spoke about the importance of playing turnover-free football – opened up the second half throwing his second interception of the game, which Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins returned 34 yards to the house for a New Orleans TD.

The Patriots got a scoring boost midway through the final frame thanks to this fancy footwork.

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

The Ravens made a big conversion and took a 10-0 lead when Devin Duvernay snagged this pass from Lamar Jackson in the back of the end zone.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

How about this leaping catch from Julio Jones?

10/10.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

Matt Ryan put the Falcons in the lead against the Giants with this throw – making some history in the process.

Speaking of history, Giants legend Eli Manning was in the house Sunday to leave his mark in New York.

The Giants took the lead at the start of the fourth thanks to Saquon Barkley, who snagged his first touchdown since his season-ending knee injury in 2019.

Coming up, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium for America's Game of the Week (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX) ,

And at night, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (1-1) take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the undefeated 49ers in San Francisco (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

