National Football League NFL Week 16 live updates: Steelers lead Bengals 31-8, Bills-Chargers later Updated Dec. 23, 2023 6:21 p.m. ET

Week 16 of the NFL season continues with a doubleheader on Saturday, and we've got you covered with all the highlights!

Kicking things off, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7). Jake Browning remains under center for Cincinnati, while Mason Rudolph gets the starting nod at quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Closing things out, the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) will play host to the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

Here are the top moments!

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 31, Bengals 8 9:48 3Q - That's a response!

On the third play of the following possession, Rudolph and wide receiver George Pickens hooked up for a 66-yard Steelers touchdown.

Steelers 24, Bengals 8 11:22 3Q - Life!

On the Bengals' first play from scrimmage of the second half, Browning hit Tee Higgins over the middle, and the wide receiver ripped through the Steelers defense for an 80-yard touchdown. They then converted a two-point attempt.

HALFTIME: Steelers 24, Bengals 0

Pittsburgh intercepted Browning twice and out-gained Cincinnati 263-153 in total yards in the first half.

Steelers 21, Bengals 0 1:10 2Q - Unreal catch!

Rudolph threw up a deep ball for Pickens, and the wide receiver made an exceptional catch near the sideline for a 44-yard gain. Pittsburgh then got a field goal right before halftime.

Elandon Roberts OUT

Pittsburgh ruled the linebacker out with a pectoral injury.

Steelers 21, Bengals 0 2:19 2Q - Steelers make a stand

Cincinnati got the ball to the Pittsburgh 5-yard line, but it turned it over on downs when faced with a fourth-and-1.

Steelers 21, Bengals 0 7:15 2Q - Steelers capitalize

Four plays after the interception — and one play after Rudolph scrambled for a first down on third down — Najee Harris ran in a 3-yard touchdown.

Steelers 14, Bengals 0 8:54 2Q - Another pick

Browning was intercepted by Steelers safety Eric Rowe, who ran the pick back to the Bengals' 14-yard line.

Steelers 14, Bengals 0 14:26 2Q - Here comes the BOOM

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III got the call on the run for Pittsburgh and found the end zone for a 7-yard score — partially thanks to an emphatic pancake block from running back Jaylen Warren.

Steelers 7, Bengals 0 5:12 1Q - Yikes!

Cincinnati got the ball into the red zone on the ensuing possession, but Browning then threw a third-down pass into the end zone, and it was intercepted by Patrick Peterson.

Steelers 7, Bengals 0 10:58 1Q - Off he goes!

On just their second play from scrimmage, Rudolph hit Pickens, who exploded down the field for an 86-yard Steelers touchdown.

Pregame scene

Coming up:

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (8 p.m. ET)

