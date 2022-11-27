National Football League
NFL Week 12: Top viral moments from Bucs-Browns, Bears-Jets, more
Week 12 of the NFL is here, and after six teams took the field in a great Thanksgiving slate, 24 more play Sunday, highlighted by the Buccaneers taking on the Browns in Cleveland, a Super Bowl 50 rematch between the Broncos and Panthers and a battle of the backups between the Jets and Bears in Chicago.

Here are some of the top viral moments from an action-packed football slate!

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Waddle honors Metchie

Jaylen Waddle is having a breakout second season in Miami, but his thoughts are with one Texans player in particular — his former Alabama teammate John Metchie III, who is missing his own rookie season after a leukemia diagnosis.

Once the game started, however, Waddle let his play on the field do the talking.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

Browns dealing with tire marks?

Cleveland is hoping to turn its season around with a home win over Tampa Bay, but first the Browns have to manage some home field issues of their own.

Football guy

Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III looked like he lost a tooth mid-game, but will continue playing.

Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Mike White with a touchdown drive… and a wink!

Mike White marched the Jets into the end zone in his first drive of his first start of the season, and looked as calm and cool as ever on the sideline afterwards.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Arthur Smith is HEATED

The Falcons were down early to the Commanders and Atlanta's head coach was not happy about it.

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars mascot in a Speedo?

Jackson De Ville is getting spicy for the Jaguars' game against the Ravens.

