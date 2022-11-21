NFL odds Week 12: Early lines for every game

National Football League
It's one of the favorite weeks NFL fans are thankful for — the Thanksgiving meal and three games on Thanksgiving.

One of the NFL's top rivalries will resume on Thanksgiving when the New York Giants play at the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX and FOX Sports app) in a series that dates to 1960 when the 'Boys joined the NFL. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 12 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Bills at Lions (12:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 5:30 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Detroit Lions
DET

Giants at Cowboys (4:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Cowboys -8.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Giants +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 9:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Patriots at Vikings (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Patriots +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Buccaneers at Browns (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Browns +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Bengals at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Titans +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Texans at Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -11.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Texans +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Bears at Jets (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Jets -5.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Jets -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bears +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New York Jets
NYJ

Falcons at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Falcons +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Washington Commanders
WAS

Broncos at Panthers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Panthers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Ravens at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -4 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Chargers at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Cardinals +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Raiders at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Raiders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Rams at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -14 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Rams +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Saints at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -8.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Saints +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Packers at Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Packers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

MONDAY'S GAME

Steelers at Colts (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Steelers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Indianapolis Colts
IND

