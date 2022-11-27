National Football League Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes update: Cowboys, Giants, Bills in play 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appears to be entering its final stages.

Beckham will officially commence his free-agency tour this week, beginning with a trip to the team that drafted him: the New York Giants. Beckham will visit the Giants on Thursday as he potentially heads back to the place where he became one of the NFL's top receivers.

Beckham played the first five seasons of his career in New York, earning three Pro Bowl nods as he broke all of the franchise's rookie receiving records in 2014 and had three consecutive 90-plus reception seasons.

The 7-4 Giants have struggled at receiver all season long. Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson have each suffered season-ending ACL injuries, Kadarius Toney was recently traded to the Chiefs, and Kenny Golladay, who signed a hefty free-agent deal in 2021, has underwhelmed.

Beckham and the Dallas Cowboys have been openly flirting with each other for weeks. Dallas doesn't have the problems the Giants do at receiver, though they have lacked consistency at the position outside CeeDee Lamb.

ESPN reported this morning that Dallas was considered the frontrunner to sign Beckham. Meanwhile, Beckham liked a tweet this morning advocating that he sign with the Cowboys.

The Buffalo Bills have also been linked to Beckham for a while now, with his former Los Angeles Rams teammate Von Miller openly recruiting him.

Beckham split the 2021 season with two teams, beginning with the Cleveland Browns. Following a midseason release, he played a key role in the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. OBJ had five receiving touchdowns in eight regular-season games before catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns over four playoff games. One of those scores came in the Super Bowl, which Beckham departed early after tearing the ACL in his left knee for the second straight season.

