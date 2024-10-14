National Football League NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs, Vikings stay on top; Ravens move up; Cowboys drop out Published Oct. 14, 2024 9:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Though they're both on their bye week, the Chiefs and Vikings — the league's only remaining unbeaten teams — remain at the top of my Top 10. But the Lions' 47-9 destruction of the Cowboys and the Ravens ' strong showing against the Commanders have Detroit and Baltimore right on the leaders' heels.

The Buccaneers, Packers and Steelers enter the list this week, while the Bills, Broncos and Cowboys drop out.

Here's my Top 10 for Week 6 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

The back-to-back champs continue to find ways to win despite a sputtering offense. The Chris Jones-led defense smothers opponents and creates enough short fields and scoring opportunities for Patrick Mahomes & Co. to put enough points on the board. Though the offense must find its rhythm for the Chiefs to three-peat, Andy Reid's squad remains the team to beat in 2024.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 2

Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores are building a juggernaut in the Twin Cities. The Vikings' electric offense is complemented by a suffocating defense that befuddles opposing quarterbacks and playcallers. The combination of elite units on both sides of the ball will make the Vikings one of the toughest teams to face down the stretch.

3. Detroit Lions

Last week: 3

"Bully Ball" is alive and well in Motown. Dan Campbell's squad pummels opponents behind a dominant offensive line that enables the Lions to mix force (smash-mouth run game) and finesse (dynamic aerial attack) to beat opponents into submission. Though the loss of Aidan Hutchinson (broken leg) will force defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to tweak his approach, Detroit's disruptive defense gives the Lions a balanced squad with the potential to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 6

Don't look now, but the Ravens have become one of the league's most explosive offenses behind the dynamic combination of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the ground and the two-time MVP's dime-dropping throws to Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has found a way to utilize each of the Ravens' stars without disrupting the rhythm or flow of the offense. With defensive coordinator Zach Orr finding his way as a playcaller, the Ravens have the potential to peak heading into the playoffs.

5. Houston Texans

Last week: 4

As C.J. Stroud continues to evolve into a top-five quarterback with take-over-the-game potential, the Texans' high-powered offense looks like an unstoppable force. Despite missing Nico Collins (hamstring), the presence of Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz exposes and exploits the weakest links of the opponent's secondary. With Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce wrecking shop on various power runs between the tackles, the Texans can ride the most complete offense in football to a division title and deep postseason run.

6. Washington Commanders

Last week: 5

Jayden Daniels' star power gives the Commanders a chance to beat any opponent. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner and dark-horse MVP candidate threatens opponents with a unique set of running and passing skills that force them to defend every blade of grass from sideline to sideline and end line-to-end line. As offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury continues to add concepts and complements to the game plan, Washington's offense could single-handedly keep the team in playoff contention with or without significant contributions from the defense.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Last week: 7

It might be time to consider the Dirty Birds legitimate playoff contenders with Kirk Cousins guiding an offense that is rounding into form as an explosive outfit. The veteran has unlocked the talents of Drake London and Kyle Pitts while keeping Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the mix on "check with me" audibles that exploit soft defensive fronts. The Falcons' offensive balance and an opportunistic defense could pose problems for opponents down the stretch.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: Not in Top 10

After leaning on an ultra-aggressive defense to carry the load, the Buccaneers are evolving into an offensive-led squad with Baker Mayfield & Co. lighting up scoreboards around the league. The former No. 1 overall pick has found a synergy with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to create an electric aerial attack that is torching defensive backfields with deep balls. As Bucky Irving continues to develop into an effective change-of-pace back with big-play potential, the Buccaneers are rounding into form as a playoff contender at the season's midpoint.

9. Green Bay Packers

Last week: Not in Top 10

Jordan Love's return from his Week 1 MCL injury has helped the Packers maximize their offensive firepower on the perimeter. Though Green Bay has a WR1 by committee, the young gunslinger identifies and targets the best matchups to destroy opponents. Whether it is one of the Packers' talented wideouts or tight ends, Love's willingness to throw to the open man instead of a designated playmaker makes the offense a nightmare to defend.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: Not in Top 10

Mike Tomlin's squad racks up more "ugly" wins than any other team in the league, but the Steelers' gritty style gives them a chance to win against anyone. While the defense garners the headlines for its disruptive ability and destructive potential, the offense's evolution could key Pittsburgh's playoff hopes. Given Justin Fields and Najee Harris' ability to dominate as runners between the tackles, the Steelers' old-school formula (run game + strong defense = wins) could produce another winning season and a playoff berth for Tomlin.

