National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Lions shove; Commanders climb; Texans, Packers drop out Published Nov. 4, 2024 9:37 a.m. ET

With a six-game winning streak and the best point differential in the NFL, the Lions are proving to be the biggest threat to the back-to-back champion Chiefs. That was even more pronounced in Week 9 as Detroit pummeled the Packers and the Texans fell flat, allowing the Commanders, Vikings and Ravens to move up.

The steady Steelers and blue-collar Bills lurk in the middle of the pack, while the Falcons and Chargers enter the conversation. All four of those squads figure to be a handful for opponents down the stretch.

Here's my Top 10 for Week 9 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

It has not been pretty, but the Chiefs remain perfect on the season heading into their Monday night game against the Buccaneers. The Chris Jones-led defense continues to spark the squad with his disruptive skills spearheading a suffocating run defense. As the defense forces opponents into a one-dimensional approach that plays into defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's hands as a blitz-happy playcaller, the Chiefs have chalked up wins without Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level.

2. Detroit Lions

Last week: 2

Dan Campbell has built a rough and rugged squad that can win at home or on the road against any opponent in any conditions. The Lions pummel opponents with a hard-hitting rushing attack, and then Jared Goff produces explosive plays on complementary play-action concepts that punish defenders for overaggressive reactions. With the defense ramping up the pressure in Aidan Hutchinson's absence, the Lions are rounding into form as a title contender with knockout power on offense and defense.

3. Washington Commanders

Last week: 5

Jayden Daniels has sparked the Commanders' ascension to the top of the NFC with his superhero-like performance as a dual-threat playmaker. In Week 9, he had 244 total yards and a pair of scores in a workmanlike effort that pushed Washington to its best start since 1996. If Dan Quinn can continue to build the defense into a borderline elite unit, the Commanders could surprise as the dark horse in the NFC race.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 6

Getting back on track following a two-game slide, the Vikings displayed offensive efficiency and defensive suffocation, which makes them a challenge to face down the stretch. If Sam Darnold can eliminate the red-zone turnovers and remain patient as a game manager from the pocket, the Vikings can play the kind of complementary football that produces wins in the playoffs.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 7

The combination of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry makes the Ravens downright scary as a rushing attack, but the QB's passing prowess could help them wrestle the crown away from the defending champs. Baltimore's high-powered, multi-faceted offense can help the team overcome its defensive issues. Considering the Ravens have shown the ability to put 30-plus points on any opponent, John Harbaugh's squad remains a contender despite its flawed defense.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 8

As one of the league's biggest surprises, the Steelers sit atop the AFC North behind a stingy defense and evolving offense. Russell Wilson's insertion into the starting lineup as the QB1 has ignited a passing game that complements a rugged rushing attack. As George Pickens emerges as an unstoppable big-play threat with Wilson lobbing bombs over the top of the defense, the Steelers have shown a quick-strike prowess that could serve them well in pivotal games against divisional rivals.

7. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 9

Do not look now, but the Bills are becoming the juggernaut no one wants to face in the postseason. Josh Allen & Co. have proven that the offense can thrive without a true No. 1 receiver on the perimeter while embracing a blue-collar approach that's more about the running game and defense. With the weather and playoff pressure forcing coaches to utilize more conservative run-based game plans, this version of the Bills might be better suited to make a deep postseason run.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Last week: Not in Top 10

Perhaps Raheem Morris was onto something when he handpicked Kirk Cousins to be the Falcons' QB1 as a blockbuster free-agent signee. The 36-year-old veteran has been exactly what the team needed as an efficient passer with superb instincts and awareness. Moreover, he has been the perfect leader to teach a young squad how to develop the habits needed to win in a playoff-like atmosphere.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: 10

Despite the Eagles having a talented roster that rivals any contender, coaching gaffes and game management errors could compromise their title chances. Nick Sirianni's unnecessary gambles allow bad teams to remain in games when the Eagles could register early knockouts. If the head coach focuses on helping his team do the little things needed to win, the Eagles are talented enough to waltz through the NFC field.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: Not in Top 10

Jim Harbaugh's team has flown under the radar for most of the season, but the Bolts' two-game winning streak has them positioned to secure a decent seed that enables them to make a run. As the offense embraces the "three yards and a cloud of dust" approach with JK Dobbins leading the way and Justin Herbert filling a complementary role, the defense continues to smother opponents with a collection of defenders obsessed with dominating from beginning to end. Given the Chargers' energy, physicality and toughness, no one wants to face the "Powder Blues" in a playoff battle.

