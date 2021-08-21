National Football League NFL Preseason: Top moments from Saturday's 10-game lineup 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday in the NFL will begin in the Midwest and end out West.

Ten preseason games are set for Saturday, with the Buffalo Bills dominating Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on the road to open the day, followed by fellow rookie QB Zach Wilson and the New York Jets taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Raiders-Rams and Broncos-Seahawks will close out the evening.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's preseason slate.

Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15

Pitch and run

Devin Singletary took this pitch from Mitch Trubisky and ran it 14 yards to the house on fourth-and-1.

On the Bills' opening drive, Trubisky completed 5-of-7 passes for 53 yards in leading Buffalo into the red zone.

Two drives …

… two touchdowns.

The Bills, even without their rising superstar QB, are clicking on all cylinders in their second preseason game.

Trubisky is 12-for-17 passing for 112 yards and has added a touchdown to his stat-line in the first quarter, finding Jake Kumerow for a four-yard score to give Buffalo a 13-0 lead with three minutes to go in the opening frame.

And-2

Buffalo stayed perfect, scoring its third touchdown in as many drives on Saturday in Chicago.

This time, Reggie Gilliam punched it in from the two-yard line.

Then, after failing to convert two on its last drive, Trubisky found Jacob Hollister in the endzone to complete the two-point conversion.

Meanwhile, Chicago has been abysmal on the day.

Andy Dalton is 5-for-8 passing for 40 yards, and the Bears have four rushing yards on three rushing attempts.

In addition, Chicago only has one first down nearly midway through the second quarter.

Outta hand

Preseason is not the real season, but Buffalo looks like the real deal.

Another short score from Gilliam helped catapult the Bills to a 28-0 lead with over eight minutes to go in the first half.

Dalton bounces back

As Dalton took the field for his fifth drive, Bears fans booed, presumably hoping to see rookie Fields under center.

Dalton quickly turned those jeers to cheers, connecting with Rodney Adams for a 73-yard score.

Quite the catch from Adams, who might have saved Dalton for the day.

Buffalo took at 28-6 after Chicago's extra-point was blocked, and going into halftime, the Bills tacked on two more field goals to take a 34-6 lead.

Fields on the field

After Dalton played the entire first half for Chicago, the first snap of the second half belonged to the rookie Fields – and the crowd at Soldier Field was all about it.

On his first drive, Fields was 2-for-4 passing for 10 yards.

Special team-mate

After that first Fields drive, Buffalo stole the narrative once again, thanks to Marquez Stevenson, who returned Chicago's punt 79 yards to the house.

And just like that, Fields is back on the field, now trailing 41-6.

Fancy feet

The Ohio State product brought fans back to their feet when he showed off some fancy footwork on a fourth-and-3, scrambling for 16 yards before finding Jesse James for a 32-yard reception on the next play to put the Bears deep in Bills' territory.

Chicago would turn the ball over downs to conclude that series, but the Bears got another chance at the top of the fourth to finish what they started.

And less than 10 seconds into the final frame, Khalil Herbert ran it in 13 yards for a Bears TD.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Fields was seen limping on the field after taking a huge hit from "Boogie" Basham , but he pushed through the pain to finish the game.

With 5:29 left in regulation, Brian Johnson nailed a 54 -yard FG to make the score 41-15, and things ended there.

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

Zach's turn

One rookie gunslinger down, one more stepping up to the plate, in the form of New York's Zach Wilson.

Stay tuned for more updates!

