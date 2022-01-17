NFL odds: How the Bengals' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

National Football League
1 hour ago

At the beginning of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals were as high as 100-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVI. This means Joe Burrow & Co. were trailing all but three teams on the Super Bowl odds list to start the year. 

However, Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have turned things around in Cincinnati. And after a strong second half of the season, Cincy finds itself deep in the thick of things. With the Divisional Round here, let's take a look at how the Bengals' Super Bowl futures have moved this season. 

CINCINNATI BENGALS' ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI AT FOX BET*

Preseason: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1010 total)
Week 1: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1260 total)
Week 2: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Week 3: +12000 (Bet $10 to win $1210 total)
Week 4: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1010 total)
Week 5: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1260 total)
Week 6: +9000 (Bet $10 to win $910 total)
Week 7: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $360 total)
Week 8: +4500 (Bet $10 to win $460 total)
Week 9: +6000 (Bet $10 to win $610 total)
Week 10: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $510 total)
Week 11: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $410 total)
Week 12: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $310 total)
Week 13: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $410 total)
Week 14: +4500 (Bet $10 to win $460 total)
Week 15: +4500 (Bet $10 to win $460 total)
Week 16: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $310 total
Week 17: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $290 total
Week 18: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $210 total
Super Wild Card Weekend: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $210 total
Divisional Round: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

*Odds prior to games being played each week, with most recent lines as of 1/17/2022

