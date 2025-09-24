National Football League Mr. Irreplaceable: The Most Vital Non-QB on Every NFL Roster Published Sep. 30, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I am often reminded of one of my favorite games, Jenga, as I scour NFL rosters and depth charts when looking to identify the blue-chip players and difference-makers on every team.

While Jenga asks participants to take turns removing one block at a time from a tower constructed of 54 blocks until the structure collapses, the rigors of the NFL season routinely force pivotal players out of the lineup, with every team unable to survive the loss of an irreplaceable standout.

Though the loss of a franchise quarterback would cripple any team with Super Bowl aspirations, each team features a position player (non-QB) whose extended absence would wreck their squad’s season.

Meet these Mr. Irreplaceable across all 32 teams:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills: James Cook, RB

Outside of Josh Allen, the two-time Pro Bowler is the only player on the roster who keeps opposing coaches up at night. As a dynamic runner-receiver with big-play potential, Cook can score from anywhere on the field on a variety of touches inside and outside of the backfield. Given his robust scrimmage yard average over 52 career games, opponents must pay close attention to his whereabouts to neutralize the Bills’ offense.

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, WR

Miami faces the harsh reality of having to deal with life without Hill, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a gruesome leg injury on Monday night. Despite failing to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, Hill is the straw that stirs the drink in Miami. The eight-time All-Pro has amassed over 11,000 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns in 10-plus seasons, including back-to-back 1,700-yard campaigns during his first two seasons with the team. With 27 receiving touchdowns in three-plus seasons, Hill is the explosive playmaker Mike McDaniel prefers to build around.

New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT

The Patriots invested a top-five pick in an offensive tackle to protect their franchise quarterback for the next decade. Campbell has exceeded expectations as a blindside protector with nimble feet, active hands, and a nasty disposition. As a blue-chip tackle handpicked to shield Drake Maye from pressure, the LSU product could emerge as the Patriots’ MVP for his stellar work at the point of attack.

New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT

Championship defenses are strong down the middle, with blue-chip players positioned at defensive tackle, middle linebacker, and free safety. Williams is a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage, exhibiting heavy hands and explosive first-step quickness. As a dominant interior defender with elite pass-rushing skills, the one-time All-Pro is a critical piece to the Jets’ future championship puzzle.

Tyreek Hill remains the key cog in Mike McDaniel's offense in Miami.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S

The super-sized safety is the Swiss Army in the defensive backfield, logging snaps as a centerfielder, hybrid linebacker and slot defender. The All-Pro punishes runners and pass catchers as a sideline-to-sideline enforcer, exhibiting superb instincts, awareness and range. With Hamilton also flashing outstanding awareness in coverage, the Ravens’ designated playmaker is the defensive centerpiece that John Harbaugh envisioned snagging with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR

The reigning "Triple Crown" winner is the NFL’s undisputed WR1. As the 2024 leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, Chase was an unstoppable force on the perimeter despite facing double coverage and bracket coverage weekly. As a running back masquerading as a wide receiver, the fifth-year pro’s strength, power and open field running skills allow him to transform short and intermediate passes into big plays on "catch-and-run" concepts.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, EDGE

The freakishly athletic defender overwhelms defenders with his superior size, strength and agility. Garrett routinely utilizes a series of NBA point guard crossover maneuvers to elude and evade blockers at the point of attack. Though opponents have attempted to stymie the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year with triple teams, Garrett’s exceptional skill makes it nearly impossible to keep him away from the quarterback on a pivotal down.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, EDGE

The NFL’s ultimate closer has registered 111 sacks, 34 forced fumbles and eight interceptions in 125 games, exhibiting a knack for playmaking that sets him apart from his peers. Watt’s penchant for splash plays resulted in 2021 Defensive Player of the Year honors and a pair of runner-up finishes (2020, 2024). Although he is viewed as a grey beard at 30 years old, the veteran’s stellar performance makes him a "must have" in the Steelers’ defensive lineup.

T.J. Watt is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB

The All-Pro’s sticky coverage on the perimeter allows pass rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter extra time to hunt down quarterbacks. Stingley’s exceptional instincts and superb movement skills enable him to shadowbox wideouts at the line before routinely knocking away or snagging passes directed at a WR1. With few cover corners possessing the fourth-year pro’s coverage ability or ball skills, the Texans must view Stingley as the irreplaceable player on their ultra-talented roster.

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor, RB

The most disrespected former NFL rushing champ continues to dominate the league as a rugged runner with big-playing potential. Taylor excels running between the tackles on downhill jaunts, but flashes the speed and burst to turn the corner against the league’s fastest defenders. As the centerpiece of an offense playing with an erratic veteran quarterback, Taylor proves his worth weekly with spectacular 100-yard games that set the table for the rest of the offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB

The second overall pick in the 2025 draft is revolutionizing the sport as an every down two-way player. Though his numbers do not reflect his impact as a WR1/CB2, the Jaguars’ willingness to play him extensively on offense and defense speaks volumes about his impact as a pass catcher and cover corner.

Tennessee Titans: Jeffrey Simmons, DT

The three-time Pro Bowler is nearly impossible to block at the point of attack. Simmons destroys blockers with his violent hands and explosive power, with a mix of finesse that keeps offensive guards guessing at the line. Given the veteran’s dominance within the trenches, Simmons is the perfect building block for a team in transition.

Travis Hunter is a true unicorn in the NFL.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a rarity as a "shutdown" corner with a scheme-friendly game that meshes with any system. Surtain can "mirror and match" wide receivers at the line or shadow pass catchers from a distance in man or zone coverage. The fifth-year pro’s flawless technique and polished coverage skills enable the Broncos to cover one half of the field with Surtain, while utilizing the rest of the defensive backfield to handle the rest.

Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Jones, DT

The three-time All-Pro is the only dominant pass rusher on the Chiefs’ roster. Jones has amassed 81.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 142 career games, utilizing a mix of power and finesse that makes him impossible to block at the line of scrimmage. As a "one-man" wrecking crew at the point of attack, the veteran sets the tone for a defense that relies on a blitz-heavy approach to disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm within the pocket.

Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby, EDGE

For all of Crosby’s pass-rushing prowess, it is the effort, energy and enthusiasm that make him irreplaceable in the Raiders’ lineup. The four-time Pro Bowler is a destructive force off the edge, with his exceptional first-step quickness and closing burst overwhelming blockers at the line. With his explosive power and heavy hands perfectly complementing his finesse maneuvers, Crosby is unquestionably the straw that stirs the drink for the Raiders’ defense.

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, Safety

The one-time All-Pro is the hybrid defender every defensive coordinator covets in the defensive backfield. James can match up with tight ends and slot receivers, while also playing as a quasi-linebacker near the box as a designated run defender. As the focal point of Jesse Minter’s defense, the super-sized defender is a valuable chess piece for the Chargers.

Maxx Crosby is one of the NFL's most fearsome pass rushers.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR

The latest member of the "88 Club" is the quintessential No. 1 receiver on the perimeter. Lamb can win as a route-runner or jump ball specialist against one-on-one coverage. Additionally, he is a terrific open-field runner with the potential to turn a short gain into a big play from anywhere on the field. The Cowboys are hoping his current ankle injury doesn't turn into a long-term issue.

New York Giants: Dexter Lawrence, DT

The three-time Pro Bowler is the key to the Giants’ defense as a big-bodied run stopper with explosive pass-rushing skills. Lawrence obliterates blockers at the point of attack, utilizing violent hands and various power maneuvers to create penetration in the middle. Given his impact as an interior defender, the 340-pounder is the disruptive playmaker the Giants have always featured on their championship defenses.

Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley, RB

As a 2,000-yard rusher with "take over the game" skills, Barkley is the centerpiece of an Eagles’ offense that is loaded with blue-chip players. The All-Pro is a slippery playmaker who shows outstanding balance, body control and burst running between the tackles. With Barkley also flashing big-play potential on outside runs and screens, the Eagles’ RB1 deserves a separate column on the call sheet and a permanent place on the roster.

Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin, WR

If the five-time Pro Bowler can post five straight 1,000-yard seasons with a revolving door at quarterback, he will continue to put up big numbers as a franchise quarterback with the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on his mantle. As the Commanders’ unquestioned WR1, the Ohio State product can win on "catch-and-run" concepts or various intermediate routes featured in a low-risk scheme. Considering his success with or without a franchise quarterback in the fold, McLaurin is a "made man" in Washington.

The Cowboys are currently experiencing life without an injured CeeDee Lamb.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: Tremaine Edmunds, MLB

The legacy of the "Monsters of the Midway" makes it imperative for the Bears to have a difference maker in the middle of the defense. Edmunds fits the bill as an extra-large linebacker with exceptional length, range and playmaking skills. The two-time Pro Bowler has snagged 14 career interceptions, while adding 800-plus tackles, 41 tackles for loss and four fumbles to a resume that would make Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher proud of his work in the Windy City.

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE

The energetic pass-rushing specialist is the point of the sword for the Lions’ defense. Hutchinson not only sets the tone with his disruptive pass-rushing prowess, but his penchant for delivering "splash" plays energizes a team that plays on the edge. Considering his impact since his arrival as the second overall pick in the 2022 draft for the Lions, Hutchinson is unquestionably a franchise player for a team on the rise.

Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons, LB/EDGE

After trading significant draft capital to acquire Parsons, the Packers are counting on the three-time All-Pro to lead a Super Bowl run. As an explosive pass rusher with an array of finesse and power moves, Parsons forces opponents to game plan for him, leading to more playmaking opportunities for his teammates.

Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR

The two-time All-Pro not only puts up gaudy numbers as a WR1, but he also gives the Vikings the star power that elevates the play of any quarterback wearing purple. Jefferson’s sensational route-running ability and sticky hands lead to easy completions against single or double coverage. Moreover, the sixth-year pro’s ability to win against any tactic makes life easy for Kevin O’Connell as a playcaller. Considering his overall impact as a dynamic playmaker, Jefferson is the franchise player the Vikings want to build around.

Micah Parsons is already the Packers' most indespensible player.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB

If the Falcons were a title contender, Robinson might sit atop the list of best RB1s in the league. The second-year pro’s versatility as a runner-receiver makes it easy to build an offense around his playmaking talents out of the backfield. With the Falcons breaking in a young quarterback as a starter, the Pro Bowler is the unquestioned face of the franchise in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB

On a roster with several intriguing young players, Horn has a chance to emerge as the No. 1 player in the league at his position. The Pro Bowler is a playmaking machine capable of delivering an assortment of "splash" plays (turnovers, sacks, tackles for loss and passes defensed) on the perimeter. Given the impact of a dominant corner on the island, Horn is the pick for the Panthers.

New Orleans Saints: Demario Davis, LB

For a team transitioning under new leadership, Davis’ presence as a veteran leader can help the Saints develop into a competitive squad by season’s end. The 14th-year pro is a masterful communicator with outstanding diagnostic skills, resulting in better playmaking from a veteran defense adapting to a new scheme. Despite the Saints’ disappointing start, Davis remains a bright spot for a unit that is trying to get it in 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT

The ultra-versatile edge blocker is a franchise player with the blue-chip traits every scout and coach covets in a blind side or frontside protector. Wirfs’ athleticism, strength, and power enable him to shine when the Buccaneers opt for an aerial circus or ground-and-pound approach. As the most essential blocker in front of Baker Mayfield, the All-Pro is the irreplaceable puzzle piece on this championship-caliber roster.

Bijan Robinson might be the NFL's best running back sooner than later.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE

As the No. 1 option in the Cardinals’ passing game, McBride anchors an aerial attack that works from inside out. The Pro Bowler is a mismatch creator who makes the game easy for Kyler Murray in the pocket. Though tight ends are not traditionally viewed as premium assets, McBride’s performance and production help the supporting cast excel on the perimeter.

Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE

The feisty pass rusher has become the "heart and soul’ of a defense that bullies opponents at the line. Verse’s pass-rushing skills and passionate play spark a defense that outworks and outlasts opponents over sixty minutes.

San Francisco 49ers: Fred Warner, MLB

The "do-it-all" playmaker shrinks the field for opponents with his size, speed and range. Warner is a unicorn with dynamic run defense skills and exceptional coverage abilities. The All-Pro’s game-wrecking skills force opposing playcallers to pause before attacking the heart of the 49ers’ defense.

Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DT

The rookie is only four games into his career, but his immediate impact as a destructive pass rusher (2.5 sacks) makes it hard to envision the Seahawks’ defense without him. As an explosive athlete with superior strength and power, Murphy bullies blockers at the point of attack with his violent hands and relentless energy. Given more time to develop in Seattle, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 draft could emerge as the blue-chip player who sparks a Super Bowl run.

Fred Warner is the heart and soul of a tough 49ers' defense.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

