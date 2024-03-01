National Football League Michael Penix Jr. dismisses injury concerns, ready to compete at combine Updated Mar. 1, 2024 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. ranks among the top-tier quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but his injury history might give teams pause.

Penix suffered season-ending injuries in each of his four seasons at Indiana (2018-21) — two torn ACLs and two shoulder issues — before transferring to Washington for the 2022 season.

Despite that, Penix said his medical exams at the combine were "good" and he's ready to roll in the NFL.

"If they are [worried about my injury history], I can't control it at this point,'' Penix told ESPN Friday. "That was another reason I came back [to Washington] for the 2023 season, was to have another fully healthy season, just show I'm ready to compete and ready to do it at the next level. At this point, I can't control the questions about the injuries.''

ADVERTISEMENT

Penix was the runner-up for the 2023 Heisman Trophy and led Washington to the national championship game. He had 4,903 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 157.1 passer rating, while completing 65.4% of his passes.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound left-hander will be 24 when the 2024 NFL season opens. Unlike some other top QBs, Penix said he plans to participate in the passing drills Saturday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Washington Huskies Michael Penix Jr.

share