National Football League
Longest Field Goals in NFL History
National Football League

Longest Field Goals in NFL History

Published May. 21, 2024 9:57 a.m. ET

Throughout the NFL’s 104-year history, placekickers have only improved their accuracy from farther and farther distances. Over these years, only 11 players have made field goals from 62 yards out or longer during an official game. Here’s a list of the longest field goals ever made, showcasing the impressive power and accuracy of these NFL kickers:

Longest Field Goals in Regular-Season History

Longest Field Goals in Playoff History

  • T-1. 58 yards – Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers (2018)
  • T-1. 58 yards – Pete Stoyanovich, Miami Dolphins (1991)

Longest Field Goals in Super Bowl History

What's the longest field goal in NFL history?

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens has the longest field goal in NFL history with a 66-yard field boot. Not only is it the longest field goal ever, but it was kicked as time expired and helped the Ravens defeat the Detroit Lions 19-17.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Otto, 'Mr. Raider' and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Jim Otto, 'Mr. Raider' and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes