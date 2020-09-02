National Football League Tom Brady Gets Another Weapon 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed any more help on offense headed into the 2020 season, the team has signed free agent running back Leonard Fournette, according to multiple reports.

Fournette confirmed the news on social media.

The 2017 fourth overall pick was released by the Jaguars earlier this week after they chose not to pick up his fifth-year option. Instead, he'll become the latest offensive weapon for the Bucs, who added the legendary Tom Brady at quarterback and his old running mate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, to an already stellar receiving corps this summer.

There were reports Monday that the New England Patriots, Gronk and Brady's old team, were interested in Fournette, but it would seem the chance to play with TB12's current team was more appealing to the former LSU star.

Fournette joins LeSean McCoy, who was also signed this offseason, in the Tampa Bay backfield. The Bucs were tied for 27th in yards per rushing attempt last year at 3.7 and 28th in expected points added by their running game.

Fournette rushed for 1,152 yards on 4.3 yards per attempt last season, adding 522 receiving yards on 100 targets (76 receptions) and 3 total TDs. His time in Jacksonville was often tumultous, as he was injured in 2018 and suspended that same season for fighting, before a stellar 2019 campaign.

After he was waived on Monday, Fournette thanked the fans in Jacksonville for their support.

Earlier this summer, he addressed rumors he was unhappy with the Jags:

"I mean, for number one, would you be angry if you were losing week in and week out by 63 points? And that is one of my biggest problems. I do get upset at when we lose, and it takes me a while to get over it. I expect, just like anybody else, you put the work in and you want a ‘W.’ But sometimes, a lot of times last year, it didn’t go like that."

The Jaguars had tried to trade Fournette, but were unable to find any takers. Now, he'll try to help Brady & Co. take the Bucs from one of the NFL's worst franchises to a potential Super Bowl.

After the move, FOX Bet has Tampa Bay as +1400 to win it all this season, the fifth-shortest odds in the league.

This is a developing story.

