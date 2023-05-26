National Football League Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'for sure' attending Taylor Swift concert Updated May. 26, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Taylor Swift is hosting a trio of concerts at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants, this Memorial Day weekend, and Gang Green's new starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will "for sure" be in attendance.

Rodgers said Thursday in an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio that he's a "big fan" of Swift's work.

"I've got some friends who are also big fans who are kind of in my age group, so we'll go together," Rodgers said.

Rodgers also provided his favorite Swift album, song and music video.

"It's really tough. I think my favorite album is ‘folklore'," Rodgers said. "My favorite song off that album is probably 'august,' and my favorite music video is ‘I Bet You Think About Me,’ which came out recently like a year ago or so and a couple of my friends, Miles Teller and his wife were in it ... I love that music video."

As for who could be at the concert with Rodgers, he has already been seen at games with 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner. Other viable candidates are former Green Bay Packers wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who followed the quarterback to New York after he announced his intention to play for the Jets.

Is head coach Robert Saleh a closet Swift fan? Does general manager Joe Douglas keep his office door locked to sing along to "Shake it Off?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers and the Jets play their first preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 19 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they open the regular season at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Aaron Rodgers

share