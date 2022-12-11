National Football League Jaguars earn convincing win over Titans to stay alive in AFC South race 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASHVILLE — The Jaguars are still alive in the AFC South.

With help from three first-half takeaways, Jacksonville (5-8) topped division-rival Tennessee (7-6) 36-22 on the road Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The Jaguars would've been eliminated from AFC South title contention with a loss. By getting the victory, Jacksonville saw its division title odds jump from 2% to 9%, according to FiveThirtyEight. And the win came in Nashville, where the Jaguars hadn't won since 2013.

The defense led the charge in the first half.

Jaguars rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick, had the first of four takeaways. In the first quarter, he beat a chipping Chig Okonkwo and left tackle Dennis Daley for the strip sack on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The fumble was recovered by defensive end Dawuane Smoot at the Titans' 20, giving Jacksonville a short field. Jacksonville turned that into a touchdown, courtesy of tight end Evan Engram, who had a monster performance: 11 receptions on 15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

In the second quarter, safety Andrew Wingard picked off Tannehill, who appeared to have a miscommunication with receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That led to a 37-yard field goal by Riley Patterson.

And after the two-minute warning in the second quarter, with the Titans in Jaguars territory, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman hit Derrick Henry to force a fumble. Outside linebacker Josh Allen recovered the ball in-bounds, ending Tennessee's hopes for points. Jacksonville turned that into its second touchdown drive of the day, capped by a 20-yard reception by receiver Zay Jones (8 receptions, 77 yards, TD), whose touchdown was initially ruled incomplete but was reversed after a review.

On a 13-0 run to end the first half, the Jaguars put the nail in the coffin in the third quarter.

Jacksonville had a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown to start the period rolled back by a holding call, but it put together a 12-play, 79-yard drive to reach the end zone anyway to go up two scores at 27-14. After Tennessee responded with a three-and-out dud that netted minus-8 yards, Jacksonville scored another touchdown to push its lead up to 33-19.

Hopes of a Titans comeback grew especially grim in the fourth quarter thanks to Jaguars linebacker Arden Key, who recovered a fumbled hand-off exchange between Tannehill and Henry at the Tennessee 30. It cued the mass exit of Titans fans from Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee rallied back to within two scores late in the fourth quarter, but Tannehill's desperation fourth-and-18 heave to the end zone sailed incomplete, essentially ending the game with 1:59 left.

The Jaguars had a season-high four takeaways. And Trevor Lawrence (30-for-42, 368 yards, 3 TDs, 121.9 passer rating), who had a career-high in passing yards, led a dominant passing attack that carved up the Titans' short-handed secondary, playing without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton. Jacksonville's 36 points marked the Jaguars' second-highest total of the season.

Jacksonville got a complete effort against Tennessee.

Now, the Jags are still in the hunt for a division crown.

