National Football League How to watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, time, TV channel, streaming Updated Jan. 24, 2024 11:01 a.m. ET

The 2023-24 NFL season will come to a close with Super Bowl LVIII this February. From how to watch to where it will be played, we have all the details ready for you:

When will Super Bowl 2024 be played?

Following four rounds of NFL playoff action, Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

What time is kickoff scheduled for?

Super Bowl 2024 is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LVII being played?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada — the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl? What channel will it be on?

The game will be aired live on CBS and Nickelodeon. The Nickelodeon version will be a more family-focused telecast.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII without cable?

For those without cable, there are a couple of live-streaming services that will carry CBS and the big game, including YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Super Bowl on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2024 will be available to be streamed live on Paramount+.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

The halftime show will be headlined by eight-time Grammy award winner Usher.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVIII?

We are now down to two games to decide who will face off in the Super Bowl. The winners of the AFC and NFC Championships will compete for the Lombardi Trophy. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions square off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow along with our complete NFL Playoff Schedule.

