National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFL QBs age 25 or younger 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The National Football League is driven by quarterbacks.

Take the defending champions, for example. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 7-9 in 2019, added a guy named Tom Brady in the offseason and … well, the rest is history.

Although the 43-year-old Brady isn't going to make any list of exciting young quarterbacks, there is no shortage of fresh-faced signal-callers around the NFL.

As Colin Cowherd put it, "I don't think, in my lifetime, we've ever had more great young quarterbacks."

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd took a shot at ranking the top 10 QBs 25 years old and younger. Here's how his list shook out, along with some career stats and background information.

10. Daniel Jones

Drafted: Sixth overall by New York Giants in 2019 | Age: 24

Career stats: 8-18-0 record, 5,970 passing yards, 38 total touchdowns, 22 interceptions

Cowherd's take: "[Daniel Jones] is the only Giants quarterback ever [with] 5,000 passing yards [and] 35 touchdown passes in his first two years. That is without a great O-line and no Saquon Barkley."

9. Sam Darnold

Drafted: Third overall by New York Jets in 2018, traded to Carolina Panthers in 2021 | Age: 23

Career stats: 13-25-0 record, 8,097 passing yards, 50 total TDs, 39 INTs

Cowherd's take: "No quarterback in the NFL — none — [has] played with fewer Pro Bowlers since they've been drafted than Sam Darnold."

8. Trevor Lawrence

Drafted: First overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 | Age: 21

Career stats: N/A (rookie)

Cowherd's take: "[Trevor Lawrence] is a remarkable, once-in-a-decade talent."

7. Joe Burrow

Drafted: First overall by Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 | Age: 24

Career stats: 2-7-1 record, 2,688 passing yards, 16 total TDs, five INTs

Cowherd's take: "Now, I know [Joe Burrow] got hurt, but you had to be blown away … first rookie quarterback in league history with three straight 300-yard games."

6. Kyler Murray

Drafted: First overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2019 | Age: 23

Career stats: 13-18-1 record, 7,693 passing yards, 61 total TDs, 24 INTs

Cowherd's take: "What I liked about [Kyler Murray] ⁠— he got better at everything. … What does that mean? He likes to learn. He cares. He's into it."

5. Justin Herbert

Drafted: Sixth overall by Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 | Age: 23

Career stats: 6-9-0 record, 4,336 passing yards, 36 total TDs, 10 INTs

Cowherd's take: "Justin Herbert, I could have him low. Do you know in the entire league last year, he had the highest passer rating in the NFL under pressure? A 99."

4. Deshaun Watson

Drafted: 12th overall by Houston Texans in 2017 | Age: 25

Career stats: 28-25-0 record, 14,539 passing yards, 122 total TDs, 36 INTs

Cowherd's take: "[Deshaun Watson] has the highest completion percentage in league history. Did you know that? I didn't until I read it: 67.8%."

3. Lamar Jackson

Drafted: 32nd overall by Baltimore Ravens in 2018 | Age: 24

Career stats: 30-7-0 record, 7,085 passing yards, 87 total TDs, 18 INTs

Cowherd's take: "You know I like [Lamar Jackson]. He's won 80% of his games. I don't want to hear about anything else."

2. Josh Allen

Drafted: Seventh overall by Buffalo Bills in 2018 | Age: 25

Career stats: 28-15-0 record, 9,707 passing yards, 93 total TDs, 31 INTs

Cowherd's take: "Buffalo is going to be a Super Bowl contender for the next 12 years because of [Josh Allen]."

1. Patrick Mahomes

Drafted: 10th overall by Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 | Age: 25

Career stats: 38-8-0, 14,152 passing yards, 120 total TDs, 24 INTs

Cowherd's take: "I don't have to go into detail. It's like, Patrick Mahomes is really, really good."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out his "Herd Hierarchy" below:

In this edition of Herd Hierarchy, Colin Cowherd ranks the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL age 25 or younger.

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.