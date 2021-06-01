Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFL QBs age 25 or younger
The National Football League is driven by quarterbacks.
Take the defending champions, for example. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 7-9 in 2019, added a guy named Tom Brady in the offseason and … well, the rest is history.
Although the 43-year-old Brady isn't going to make any list of exciting young quarterbacks, there is no shortage of fresh-faced signal-callers around the NFL.
As Colin Cowherd put it, "I don't think, in my lifetime, we've ever had more great young quarterbacks."
On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd took a shot at ranking the top 10 QBs 25 years old and younger. Here's how his list shook out, along with some career stats and background information.
10. Daniel Jones
Drafted: Sixth overall by New York Giants in 2019 | Age: 24
Career stats: 8-18-0 record, 5,970 passing yards, 38 total touchdowns, 22 interceptions
Cowherd's take: "[Daniel Jones] is the only Giants quarterback ever [with] 5,000 passing yards [and] 35 touchdown passes in his first two years. That is without a great O-line and no Saquon Barkley."
9. Sam Darnold
Drafted: Third overall by New York Jets in 2018, traded to Carolina Panthers in 2021 | Age: 23
Career stats: 13-25-0 record, 8,097 passing yards, 50 total TDs, 39 INTs
Cowherd's take: "No quarterback in the NFL — none — [has] played with fewer Pro Bowlers since they've been drafted than Sam Darnold."
8. Trevor Lawrence
Drafted: First overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 | Age: 21
Career stats: N/A (rookie)
Cowherd's take: "[Trevor Lawrence] is a remarkable, once-in-a-decade talent."
7. Joe Burrow
Drafted: First overall by Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 | Age: 24
Career stats: 2-7-1 record, 2,688 passing yards, 16 total TDs, five INTs
Cowherd's take: "Now, I know [Joe Burrow] got hurt, but you had to be blown away … first rookie quarterback in league history with three straight 300-yard games."
6. Kyler Murray
Drafted: First overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2019 | Age: 23
Career stats: 13-18-1 record, 7,693 passing yards, 61 total TDs, 24 INTs
Cowherd's take: "What I liked about [Kyler Murray] — he got better at everything. … What does that mean? He likes to learn. He cares. He's into it."
5. Justin Herbert
Drafted: Sixth overall by Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 | Age: 23
Career stats: 6-9-0 record, 4,336 passing yards, 36 total TDs, 10 INTs
Cowherd's take: "Justin Herbert, I could have him low. Do you know in the entire league last year, he had the highest passer rating in the NFL under pressure? A 99."
4. Deshaun Watson
Drafted: 12th overall by Houston Texans in 2017 | Age: 25
Career stats: 28-25-0 record, 14,539 passing yards, 122 total TDs, 36 INTs
Cowherd's take: "[Deshaun Watson] has the highest completion percentage in league history. Did you know that? I didn't until I read it: 67.8%."
3. Lamar Jackson
Drafted: 32nd overall by Baltimore Ravens in 2018 | Age: 24
Career stats: 30-7-0 record, 7,085 passing yards, 87 total TDs, 18 INTs
Cowherd's take: "You know I like [Lamar Jackson]. He's won 80% of his games. I don't want to hear about anything else."
2. Josh Allen
Drafted: Seventh overall by Buffalo Bills in 2018 | Age: 25
Career stats: 28-15-0 record, 9,707 passing yards, 93 total TDs, 31 INTs
Cowherd's take: "Buffalo is going to be a Super Bowl contender for the next 12 years because of [Josh Allen]."
1. Patrick Mahomes
Drafted: 10th overall by Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 | Age: 25
Career stats: 38-8-0, 14,152 passing yards, 120 total TDs, 24 INTs
Cowherd's take: "I don't have to go into detail. It's like, Patrick Mahomes is really, really good."
For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out his "Herd Hierarchy" below:
For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!