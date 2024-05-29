National Football League
G Dalton Risner reportedly to re-sign with Vikings
Published May. 29, 2024 10:43 a.m. ET
Guard Dalton Risner has agreed to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
Risner spent last season with the Vikings, for whom he appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts. He spent the previous four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos (2019-22), who selected Risner in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
