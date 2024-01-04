National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 18 picks Published Jan. 4, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $180,000 through the first 17 weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Breece Hall, Jets (six points); Rachaad White, Buccaneers (seven points); James Conner; Cardinals (eight points); Bijan Robinson, Falcons (nine points)

Breece Hall was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, and he seems motivated to prove everyone wrong.

Hall's been pretty good for the Jets this season (816 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 74 catches for 579 receiving yards and four more TDs).

Tampa Bay is trying to win the NFC South title so White should get heavy usage. Same with Robinson and Atlanta but I expect Hall to back up his words.

Prediction: Breece Hall

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New England Patriots

The time of the game influences my top pick here.

The Lions have motivation in the regular-season finale at home against Minnesota. A win or tie keeps Detroit alive for the NFC's No. 2 seed, and the Lions play in the early window Sunday.

Look for Jared Goff & Co. to put up points early and hopefully take control of the game to rest some key players.

The Vikings are technically still competing for a playoff spot, but their erratic play at quarterback since Kirk Cousins got hurt is concerning.

The Jets also have issues at quarterback as Zach Wilson is out with a concussion, so I'll go with Bailey Zappe and the Patriots as the second choice.

Prediction: Lions, Patriots, Vikings, Jets

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (seven points); Geno Smith, Seahawks (eight points); Jordan Love, Packers (nine points); Jalen Hurts, Eagles (10 points)

This is a tough one as all four teams/quarterbacks have something to play for in Week 18.

Hurts and the Eagles have been out of sync, losing four of the past five games. Hurts has thrown for under 200 yards in three of those games.

The same can be said for Smith, as Seattle has lost five of its past seven games, with Smith throwing for under 235 yards four times.

I expect Prescott to have a big game as the Commanders allow the second-most passing yards per game (259.3).

Prediction: Dak Prescott

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Davante Adams, Raiders

In Jefferson's four games since returning from a hamstring injury, he's topped 85 receiving yards once.

Adams bounced back from that weird game against the Chiefs when the Raiders did not complete a pass after the first quarter (Adams had one catch for four yards) with 13 catches for 126 yards and two scores against the Colts.

Lamb is coming off a monster game with a career-high 227 receiving yards, third-most in a game this season.

Go with the hot receivers.

Prediction: CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson

Which team's defense will record the MOST SACKS?

Seattle Seahawks (five points); San Francisco 49ers (six points); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (seven points); Minnesota Vikings (eight points)

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey won't play against the Rams, and I don't expect Nick Bosa (team-high 10.5 sacks) to play much.

Minnesota has long odds to make the playoffs so I expect Danielle Hunter (15.5 sacks, fifth in the league) to get after the quarterback.

Prediction: Vikings

What will be the outcome of the Cowboys-Commanders game?

Cowboys win by 14 points or more; Commanders win, tie or lose by 13 points or fewer

Dallas wins the NFC East with a victory. Washington stumbled to a 4-12 record amid rumors about coach Ron Rivera's status.

But Cowboys-Commanders is one of the NFL's most storied (and intense) rivalries.

Dallas has lost two of its past three, and the win was the controversial victory over the Lions. So they aren't exactly charging full speed into the postseason.

Washington would love nothing better than upsetting Dallas or at least make the Cowboys sweat for the victory.

Prediction: Commanders win, tie or lose by 13 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Commanders 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

