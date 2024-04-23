National Football League Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers reinstated by NFL after yearlong gambling suspension Published Apr. 23, 2024 8:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, was reinstated Tuesday.

The league said Rodgers, 26, is cleared to participate in team activities, effective immediately.

The Eagles signed Rodgers in August 2023, two months after the Indianapolis Colts waived him. The Colts let him go shortly after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other Colts players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the previous season.

At least 12 players have been suspended for gambling, beginning with the 2022 season-long suspension of receiver Calvin Ridley. He was reinstated in March and now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Five players were suspended for gambling infractions last April, four from the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers, a fourth-year player drafted in the sixth round from UMass, has played in 45 career games with 10 starts. He has three interceptions, all in 2021.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

