Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers reinstated by NFL after yearlong gambling suspension
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, was reinstated Tuesday.
The league said Rodgers, 26, is cleared to participate in team activities, effective immediately.
The Eagles signed Rodgers in August 2023, two months after the Indianapolis Colts waived him. The Colts let him go shortly after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other Colts players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the previous season.
At least 12 players have been suspended for gambling, beginning with the 2022 season-long suspension of receiver Calvin Ridley. He was reinstated in March and now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Five players were suspended for gambling infractions last April, four from the Detroit Lions.
Rodgers, a fourth-year player drafted in the sixth round from UMass, has played in 45 career games with 10 starts. He has three interceptions, all in 2021.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Jets reportedly trading former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to Broncos
2024 NFL Draft: 5 QBs drafted, Jets add Bowers in Nick Wright's final mock draft
Sportsbooks brace for NFL Draft betting: 'It’s an impossible task'
-
Meet the most interesting player in the 2024 NFL Draft
What are Cowboys’ best options at QB if Dak Prescott leaves?
Tyreek Hill reveals Mike McDaniel called him out following playoff loss to Chiefs
-
2024 NFL Draft Schedule: Date, time, how to watch, TV channel
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?
-
Jets reportedly trading former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to Broncos
2024 NFL Draft: 5 QBs drafted, Jets add Bowers in Nick Wright's final mock draft
Sportsbooks brace for NFL Draft betting: 'It’s an impossible task'
-
Meet the most interesting player in the 2024 NFL Draft
What are Cowboys’ best options at QB if Dak Prescott leaves?
Tyreek Hill reveals Mike McDaniel called him out following playoff loss to Chiefs
-
2024 NFL Draft Schedule: Date, time, how to watch, TV channel
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4
2024 NFL Schedule Release: Date, when does the season start?