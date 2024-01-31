National Football League Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Bill Belichick and I 'could work together' Updated Jan. 31, 2024 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys' NFC wild-card flop against the Green Bay Packers, the NFL world pondered whether Jerry Jones would fire head coach Mike McCarthy and replace him with Bill Belichick — who parted ways with the New England Patriots just days before the playoff loss after 24 seasons on the job.

The answer was no … for now.

Jones said he "didn’t talk to anybody" who was a potential head-coaching candidate across the sport over the last month but did say he thinks he and Belichick could thrive together.

"I know him personally, and I like him," Jones said of Belichick to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday. "There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None."

McCarthy will return for a fifth season in Dallas, but he didn't receive a contract extension, meaning that the two sides can move on after 2024 with no strings attached. The Cowboys are 42-25 in the regular season and 1-3 in the postseason under McCarthy (2020-23). They're coming off their third consecutive 12-5 campaign and second NFC East division title in three seasons but also their second wild-card round exit in three seasons.

With former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reportedly becoming the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, the Washington Commanders have the lone NFL head-coaching vacancy. At this stage, it appears unlikely that Belichick will coach in 2024.

If Dallas is eliminated from playoff contention in the early going or flat-out misses the playoffs next season, McCarthy figures to be gone. In that scenario, Belichick has an indirect tie to the Cowboys.

Hall of Famer Bill Parcells was the Cowboys head coach from 2003-06. Belichick was on Parcells' coaching staff with the New York Giants from 1983-90, including as their defensive coordinator from 1985-1990. He was also on Parcells' staff with the Patriots in 1996 as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach and with the New York Jets from 1997-99 as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Belichick has six Super Bowl rings as a head coach, boasting a career 302-165 regular-season record and 31-13 postseason record.

