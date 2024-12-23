National Football League Commanders get huge win, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 16 Updated Dec. 23, 2024 6:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The sixteenth week of the NFL is nearly in the books, with just one game left to play. Several players had incredible performances, along with surprising results from multiple teams.

Arguably the best performance came from Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, who took down the Eagles despite allowing 30+ points and committing five turnovers. Entering Sunday, teams that allowed 30 points and committed five giveaways were 1-158 since 2003, with the Commanders recording the second such win in that span. Before the game, Philadelphia was 32-0 since 1960 when scoring 30+ points and forcing five or more takeaways.

Daniels has led Washington to their first 10-win season since 2012, with this also being the first time they've recorded 10 wins through the first 15 games since 1991. He also became the second player in NFL history with 250+ pass yards, 75+ rush yards and five pass touchdowns in a game— joining Cam Newton who did so in 2015.

The former Heisman winner is also the third player in NFL history to have a game with five passing scores and 75+ rushing yards, joining Lamar Jackson (twice in 2019) and Cam Newton (2015). Both Jackson and Newton won the MVP in those respective seasons. Additionally, he connected with Terry McLaurin for the 12th time this season, which is now the most by a rookie quarterback to a single receiver all-time, breaking a tie with Joe Namath and Don Maynard (connected for 11 in 1965). McLaurin also tied the Commanders single-season record for touchdown catches in the process, and will break it with his next touchdown reception.

Daniels and the Commanders weren't the only highlights from this weekend. FOX Sports Research broke down ten more eye-opening nuggets for you. Let's take a look:

1. Lions keep breaking records

The Lions are the co-favorites with the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, currently at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are the sixth team in NFL history to go from a 13-loss season to a 13-win season in three or fewer years (1998-99 Colts, 1996-98 Falcons, 1979-81 49ers, 2016-19 49ers, 1989-92 Cowboys). On a similar note Dan Campbell is now the fourth head coach in NFL history with a 13-win season for the same franchise he had a 13-loss season for in his first year as a full-time head coach. The other three are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and won multiple Super Bowls— Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh, Jimmy Johnson.

Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, making him the first player in Lions history to have multiple seasons with 100+ receptions, 1,000+ receiving yards and 10+ receiving scores (also did it last year). The only other Lions player to have one such season was Herman Moore in 1995.

St. Brown is also just sixth player in the last 30 years to have two such seasons consecutively, joining Marvin Harrison (1999-02), Antonio Brown (2014-16), Davante Adams (2020-22), Brandon Marshall (2012-13) and Stefon Diggs (2021-22).

And then there's Jahmyr Gibbs, who became the fourth Lions player with 1,500+ scrimmage yards and 15+ scrimmage touchdowns in a season— joining Calvin Johnson (2011), Barry Sanders (1990, 1991) and Billy Sims (1980, 1981).

Takeaway: Lions vs Chiefs in the Super Bowl? We can only hope for such fireworks.

2. Saquon is too good

Saquon Barkley finished with 150 rushing yards and two rushing scores in the loss to the Commanders. He is now the fourth player in NFL history to have 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season with multiple franchises (also did it in 2018 as a rookie with the Giants), and also the fourth non-rookie in NFL history to have 2,000 scrimmage yards in their first season with a team— joining Marshall Faulk (2,429 in 1999), Priest Holmes (2,169 in 2001) and Ricky Williams (2,216 in 2002).

He ripped off a 68-yard score against Washington, giving him his fourth 60+ yard rushing touchdown of the season— tying Jim Brown (1963) and Adrian Peterson (2012) for the most such touchdowns in a single season in NFL history. Peterson and Brown each won the MVP that season, with "A-P" being given the award by the Associated Press while Brown was given it by United Press International.

Takeaway: Saquon is 268 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record. Can he do it?

3. Historic mark for Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has been terrorizing defenses for his entire career, and on Sunday against the Bengals he joined a special group. He recorded his 100th career sack, tying him with Bruce Smith as the fourth-fastest player to reach that mark– doing so in 115 games. What's even more impressive is that he became the first player in NFL history to reach 100 sacks before his 29th birthday— which is on December 29th.

Takeaway: Garrett is a future Hall of Famer. The real question is whether or not he'll break Bruce Smith's career record of 200.

4. Joe Burrow on a tear

Joe Burrow has been playing like the best quarterback in the NFL this season. He leads the league in passing yards (4,229) and passing touchdowns (39), and after his performance against the Browns on Sunday— he became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least seven consecutive games with 250+ pass yards and three passing scores. The seven straight games with three touchdown passes makes him the fifth player ever to achieve that mark, joining Tom Brady (10 in 2007), Andrew Luck (eight in 2018), Peyton Manning (eight in 2004), and Dan Marino (seven from 1986-87).

Takeaway: Burrow is undoubtedly elite, but will the Bengals continue to build around him in the coming seasons?

5. Jonathan Taylor makes history

Jonathan Taylor had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday against the Titans, rushing for 218 yards and three rushing scores. He is just the second player in Colts history to have a game with 200+ rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, joining Edgerrin James who did so in 2000. This was also his second career game with 200+ rushing yards, tying James for the most in Colts history. Two of his scores came from 65+ yards out, which had only happened once before in franchise history (Lenny Moore in 1956). Anthony Richardson also finished with 70 rush yards of his own, making them the first running back-quarterback duo in NFL history with 200 rush yards and 70 rush yards in a game. This was also the second consecutive season in which the Colts swept the Titans.

Takeaway: With how big an impact backs like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley have made on their new teams this season, is it possible that someone will eventually trade for Taylor?

6. Aging like fine wine

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are both on the fourth team of their respective scareers, and both have thrown for over 32 touchdowns this season. Only two other quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for 32+ passing scores with their fourth career team— Brett Favre in 2009 and Steve Beuerlein in 1999. What's even more interesting is that both of them were members of the Panthers. Mayfield and Darnold have both eclipsed the 30 touchdown pass mark in 2024, while Carolina has only seen two instances of a quarterback throwing that many touchdowns in a single season ever (1999 Beuerlein and 2015 Cam Newton).

Takeaway: Experience truly does matter, as does fit— and we're seeing that come to fruition with Darnold and Mayfield.

7. NFC North is stellar

The NFC North has a combined 40 wins at this point in the season, and that doesn't even include the Packers who play the Saints on Monday night. Those 40 wins along with the 67.8% win rate the division has as a whole are both the highest the NFC North has had through the first 15 games of the season ever. And when the Vikings play the Lions in Week 18, the loser of that game will at least tie the NFL record for the most wins by a team that did not win its division (the 1999 Titans went 13-3, 2nd in the AFC Central behind the 14-2 Jaguars).

Detroit has recorded a franchise record 13 wins while Minnesota has recorded their best start through 15 games since 1998 (started 14-1). Kevin O'Connell's squad is also on an eight game win streak, the Vikings' longest since 2017. And don't forget about the Packers, who are 10-4 entering Monday Night football.

Takeaway: This is the best division in football. The top three teams will all likely make the playoffs, and nobody will want to play them.

8. How 'bout Jonnu Smith?

Jonnu Smith is up to 802 receiving yards on the year, setting the single-season record by a tight end in Dolphins history. He passed Randy McMichael who had 791 receiving yards in the 2004 season. Smith has already smashed his career high of 582 receiving yards (set last season) and needs one touchdown reception to tie the Miami single-season record by a tight-end as well (seven).

Takeaway: Tua has found another offensive weapon. Miami will need to sure-up other parts of its roster to foster future success.

9. BTJ is a star in the making

Brian Thomas Jr. has been an absolute stud all season, and this past week he officially became the best rookie receiver in Jaguars history. After his nine-catch performance that went for 132 yards and a touchdown, he set the Jacksonville rookie records for receptions (73), receiving yards (1,088) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also joined Odell Beckham Jr. as the only rookies since the 1970 merger with nine or more receptions, 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown catch in consecutive games.

10. Giants keep losing

With a 34-7 loss against the Falcons, the Giants are now 2-13— tied for their worst 15-game start in franchise history (also started 2-13 in 2017). New York currently holds the top pick in the draft, and has never drafted first overall in the Common Draft Era (since 1966). The last time they held the top pick was in 1965, when they drafted running back Tucker Frederickson out of Auburn.

Takeaway: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, or someone else? This is the only thing the front office is thinking about right now.

