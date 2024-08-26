National Football League Chiefs reportedly are bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster on 1-year deal Updated Aug. 26, 2024 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal, per multiple reports. NFL Media first reported the news.

Smith-Schuster was a key part of the Chiefs' 2022 Super Bowl-winning team in his lone season in Kansas City, recording 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season before an additional 10 catches for 89 yards in the playoffs.

He then signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the New England Patriots the following offseason. But he struggled last season due to an ankle injury and only recorded 29 catches, 260 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots cut him earlier this month.

Smith-Schuster spent his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a standout college career at USC. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after recording 111 catches for 1,426 yards, both of which remain career-high marks for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith-Schuster's return to the Chiefs comes amid injury concerns around fellow new arrival Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who dislocated his shoulder in Kansas City's first preseason game and could miss time in the regular season, and legal troubles for Rashee Rice, who has been charged in connection with an automobile crash in Dallas this past spring.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Kansas City Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster

share