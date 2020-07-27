National Football League Calling Out the Competition 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Prior to each NFL season, NFL Network releases its list of the top 100 players in the league, and checking in at No. 77 is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

However, Allen was none-too-thrilled with his ranking, taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure, even citing a few guys that he's sure he should be ranked ahead of.

He then dubbed himself the best wideout in his division.

Allen certainly has the numbers to back up such a bold proclamation, specifically over the last three seasons.

In 2019, Allen was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl, after recording a franchise record 104 catches to go along with 1,199 receiving yards and 6 TDs.

Allen has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons.

However, Allen's tweets did not go unnoticed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wideout Mike Evans quickly jumped into the fray.

In 2019, Evans – also a 3-time Pro Bowler – had 67 catches for 1,157 yards and 8 TDs before going down with a hamstring injury in Week 14.

Since he entered the league in 2014, Evans has recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards every season.

However, over the last three seasons, Allen has been just as good.

Evans' teammate and fellow star wideout Chris Godwin also chimed in, prodding Allen for tagging @chrisgoodwin in an earlier tweet.

Godwin was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season, after finishing his third NFL campaign by setting career-highs in receptions (86), receiving yards (1,333), and TDs (9).

Hill has yet to give his take, but he has quite the resume as well.

He caught 9 passes for 105 yards in Super Bowl LIV in February, helping spark Kansas City's comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 4-time Pro Bowler saw his first action of the 2019 regular season in Week 6 after recovering from a shoulder injury during the beginning of the year.

He finished 2019 with 58 receptions, 860 receiving yards and 7 TDs.

For now, mark Week 4 of the NFL season on your calendars, when Allen and the Chargers travel to take on the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

And in Week 2 and Week 17, the Chargers will face off with division rival Kansas City.

Time for all four star pass-catchers to show up and show out.

