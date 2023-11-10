National Football League Browns' Myles Garrett says he'd take Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson Updated Nov. 10, 2023 7:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFC North is chock-full of top-tier quarterbacks, two of which will be on display when the 5-3 Cleveland Browns (Deshaun Watson) play the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson) in Week 10 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Moreover, Baltimore hosts Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) next Thursday.

One player who's familiar with both Jackson and Burrow? Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Earlier in the week, when asked which one of the 26-year-old signal-callers he'd take, Garrett said that Burrow has the edge over Jackson on "Up & Adams;" he further explained why on Friday.

"He's produced at a higher level at this point in his career even though Lamar has an MVP, and he's more dynamic at what he does, but I think the results that Burrow has come up with speak for themselves," Garrett told Cleveland.com. "Not saying that can't change any given day, but I'd give Burrow the nod for what he's been able to accomplish."

Burrow is in his fourth NFL season. In just his second season (2021) — and coming off a torn ACL — Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%), while throwing for 34 touchdowns and helping lead the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. The ensuing year, they returned to the AFC Championship Game.

This season, Burrow, who has been playing through a calf issue, has totaled 1,861 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 90.6 passer rating, while completing 66.9% of his passes. The Bengals are 29-20-1 in the regular season with Burrow under center and 5-2 in the postseason.

Jackson is in his sixth NFL season and fifth as the Ravens' full-time quarterback. His best campaign came in 2019, Jackson's first full season as the team's starting quarterback, as he threw for a league-best 36 touchdowns, ran a quarterback-record 1,206 yards and helped the Ravens win 14 games en route to claiming the NFL MVP.

This season, Jackson has totaled 1,954 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 100.8 passer rating, while completing a league-best 71.5% of his passes. He has also rushed for 440 yards and five touchdowns. The Ravens are 52-18 in the regular season with Jackson under center and 1-3 in the postseason. Jackson's season has been cut short in back-to-back years due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Garrett has racked up 9.5 sacks and an NFL-best four forced fumbles thus far this season, including a 3.5-sack game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has logged 10-plus sacks in each of the last five full seasons.

