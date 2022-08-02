Denver Broncos Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL injury 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos will be without one of their top offensive weapons in 2022, after wide receiver Tim Patrick reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury at practice Tuesday.

After making an acrobatic catch during team drills, the 6-foot-4 Patrick landed awkwardly on his knee, which appeared to buckle without any contact. His absence will be a major blow for Denver, which has Super Bowl aspirations in the aftermath of acquiring perennial Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson this offseason.

Patrick has arguably been the team's top wideout the past two years, eclipsing 50 catches, 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns in each campaign.

The Broncos still boast a talented receiving corps, nonetheless. Former Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton caught 58 balls for 776 yards and two touchdowns last season, his first since tearing his ACL. Former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, still just 23 years old, tallied 38 receptions for 467 yards after sitting out six weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Patrick has rallied from injuries before. They plagued him during his college career at Utah. Despite a breakout senior season, he went undrafted in 2017 and bounced around the NFL before finding a home in Denver.

Last November, he signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension.

The Broncos lost a second offensive tool in the same day, as running back Damarea Crockett suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season alongside Patrick.

