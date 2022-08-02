Denver Broncos
Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL injury Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL injury
Denver Broncos

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL injury

5 hours ago

The Denver Broncos will be without one of their top offensive weapons in 2022, after wide receiver Tim Patrick reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury at practice Tuesday.

After making an acrobatic catch during team drills, the 6-foot-4 Patrick landed awkwardly on his knee, which appeared to buckle without any contact. His absence will be a major blow for Denver, which has Super Bowl aspirations in the aftermath of acquiring perennial Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson this offseason. 

Patrick has arguably been the team's top wideout the past two years, eclipsing 50 catches, 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns in each campaign.

The Broncos still boast a talented receiving corps, nonetheless. Former Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton caught 58 balls for 776 yards and two touchdowns last season, his first since tearing his ACL. Former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, still just 23 years old, tallied 38 receptions for 467 yards after sitting out six weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Patrick has rallied from injuries before. They plagued him during his college career at Utah. Despite a breakout senior season, he went undrafted in 2017 and bounced around the NFL before finding a home in Denver. 

Last November, he signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension. 

The Broncos lost a second offensive tool in the same day, as running back Damarea Crockett suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season alongside Patrick.

Get more from Denver Broncos Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos' ownership group
National Football League

Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos' ownership group

6 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

1 day ago
NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine
National Football League

NFL training camps: Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Saquon Barkley shine

4 days ago
NFL odds: Which quarterback will lead the NFL in interceptions?
National Football League

NFL odds: Which quarterback will lead the NFL in interceptions?

4 days ago
Russell Wilson boldly wears own jersey to camp
National Football League

Russell Wilson boldly wears own jersey to camp

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes